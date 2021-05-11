The Monroe Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Rodney J. Hobbs Post 1809 is hosting a Memorial Day event featuring a fish fry and flag retirement ceremony on Saturday, May 29 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The VFW Post 1809 is at 1499 Hwy 594 in Monroe.
May 29 is Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
Law enforcement may enjoy a free lunch of a hamburger, fries and drink. Others may enjoy a burger or fried catfish for $8 a plate (includes fries and drink).
Curbside delivery available.
Food will be served at 1 p.m. while a Memorial Day speech will be presented at 2 p.m. The flag retirement ceremony begins at 2:30 p.m.
