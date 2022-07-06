shannon fletcher

CODE ENFORCEMENT Officer Shannon Fletcher was selected as the city of West Monroe's Employee of the Month for July. July 1 marks Shannon's one-year anniversary with Code Enforcement. Prior to that, he served many years with the West Monroe Police Department. Left is West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell, Shannon Fletcher, center, and Code Enforcement Director Marie Knight, right. (Courtesy photo)

