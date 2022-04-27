A day of fun is on tap in Farmerville on Saturday, April 30, when the Union Museum of History and Art rolls out its second annual Folk Life Day, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visitors will be treated to live music and dance, great food, folk skills demonstrations, and vendors selling handmade crafts.
Admission is free.
All activities will take place on the grounds and adjoining streets of the Union Museum of History and Art at 211 N. Main St. in Farmerville. Parking is available along the nearby streets or in the big Origin Bank lot on Main Street.
Folk skills demonstrations will include bladesmithing by Drew Goodson, “Forged in Fire” winner. Other skills to be shown are quilting, candle-making, net-weaving, basket weaving, gardening, crocheting, Dutch oven cooking, paper crafts, and scrimshaw.
Performances on the Haywagon Stage sponsored by Walmart are the Piney Hills Bluegrass Band (10 a.m.), Ouachita Strummers dulcimer group (11 a.m.), One Step Higher gospel group (12 p.m.), Lye Sudz folk band and Marjorie Albritton on kettle drums (1 p.m.), Holmesville Baptist Church gospel group (2 p.m.), and Amanda McDowell singer/guitar (3 p.m.). Throughout the day there will be folk dancing by The Dance Studio of Union Parish, and Cajun dancing by Noel and Evon Cain.
Food vendors will provide an array of delectables including fried catfish, tamales, hamburgers, barbecue, fried fruit pies, ice cream, cotton candy, and snow cones.
Craft vendors will display their handmade wares such as duck calls, soaps, beadwork, candles, yarn crafts, beadwork, and wood signs. Visitors can step inside the museum to browse exhibits of artworks and Native American artifacts.
The museum is grateful to the sponsors of this event: the Walmart Foundation, Foster Farms, Farm Bureau of Union Parish, the Town of Farmerville, Bare Necessities Mobile Restroom, Thomas Nursery and Feed, Sheriff Dusty Gates, Cooter’s Live Bait and Tackle, High Steaks Cooking Team, A’s Print Shop, and Union Glass/Magnolia Mae’s Boutique.
