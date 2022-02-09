The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana is hosting its 5th Annual Spread the Love Peanut Butter Drive this February and March to help feed those facing hunger in our community.
The area-wide peanut butter drive will run from Feb. 1 to March 31, with a goal of raising 5,000 pounds of peanut butter.
Members of the community are encouraged to donate peanut butter in plastic jars, or monetary funds to the Food Bank by Thursday, March 31.
Donations of peanut butter can be dropped off at the Food Bank located at 4600 Central Avenue in Monroe, Monday-Friday between 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
The purpose of the drive is to collect jars of peanut butter that will be given to children, families and seniors in our community.
Peanut butter is a much-needed item at Food Banks because it’s a protein-packed food that both kids and adults love.
Each year, the Spread the Love Peanut Butter Drive helps the Food Bank provide thousands of jars of peanut butter to people in a 12-parish service region.
People who live outside of Ouachita Parish can call the Food Bank to find the closest food pantry drop off in their area. Monetary donations can be made at www.foodbanknela.org, in person, or by calling 318-322-3567.
Also, as plastic is more durable and safer to store than glass, the Food Bank appreciates your donations of only plastic jars of peanut butter.
