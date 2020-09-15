SEPTEMBER 17 to 23 is CONSTITUTION WEEK!
The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Fort Miro Chapter in Monroe will have a bulletin board display about the Constitution set up in the Ouachita Parish Public Library located at 1800 Stubbs Ave. in Monroe. We invite you to stop by to visit the city library and take a look!
The Daughters of the American Revolution initiated the observance in 1955, when the organization petitioned the US Congress to dedicate the week of September 17 to 23 of each year to the commemoration of Constitution Week. Congress adopted the resolution, and on August 2, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed it into Public Law No. 915.
The goals of the DAR:
1. Encourage the study of the historical events that led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787.
2. Inform the people that the Constitution is the basis of America’s great heritage and the foundation of our way of life.
3. Emphasize US citizens’ responsibility to protect, defend and preserve the Constitution.
