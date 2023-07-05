Monroe residents gathered at Triangle Park to celebrate Independence Day during the annual Children’s Parade on Tuesday.
Freedom, community celebrated at annual Fourth of July Children’s Parade
- By Kaitlin Maness news@ouachitacitizen.com
-
-
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- McQuillin promoted to OCS boys head basketball coach
- Editorial: Lumen shoots the bird
- West Monroe's Pearson plays vital role on 2023 LSU baseball team
- Sterlington chief defends officers’ take-home vehicles
- MARTIN: Circle these dates in the summer, football fans
- St. Francis welcomes inaugural class of medicine residents
- Butler looks back on disapointing UFC debut, lays out what's next
- Lumen donates abandoned headquarters
- Monroe buys property for new bus terminal
- Hall of Fame selection ‘icing on cake’ for Cooper
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
READ MORE
- By Kaitlin Maness news@ouachitacitizen.com
Residents of Gardens of Somerset, an assisted living home in Sterlington, left the voting bo… Read moreResidents unable to vote in Sterlington
- By Kaitlin Maness news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe residents gathered at Triangle Park to celebrate Independence Day during the annual C… Read moreFreedom, community celebrated at annual Fourth of July Children’s Parade
- By Kaitlin Maness news@ouachitacitizen.com
Darian Belton, an organic produce farmer, is on a mission to unite the cities of Monroe and … Read moreDarian Belton: sprouting roots in the Twin Cities
- BY SPENCER URQUHART | Homefield sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreCardinals-Marlins run line play, plus an underdog play in Rockies-Astros: July 4 best bets
- BY SPENCER URQUHART | Homefield sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreRoyals-Twins run line play, Orioles-Yankees parlay: July 3 best bets
- BY SPENCER URQUHART | Homefield Sports
The 2023 NFL season is only a couple of months away, and there are season-long yardage props… Read moreSee 2023 NFL season-long player prop odds for passing, rushing, receiving yards
- BY ZACH EWING | Home Field Sports
Dominance exists in many forms in the sports world, but few have mastered their competition … Read moreJoey Chestnut, Miki Sudo look to defend titles at Hot Dog Eating Contest; what do odds say?
- BY ZACH EWING | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreAngels-Diamondbacks MLB play and dipping into the WNBA: Best Bets for July 2
Monroe police arrested a Monroe man last week on a host of drug charges and traffic violations. Read moreMPD arrests Monroe man on drug charges
- BY ZACH EWING | Home Field Sports
Many eyes will be on Novak Djokovic as he chases the single-season Grand Slam as the tennis … Read more2023 Wimbledon odds: Djokovic men's favorite as he chases Grand Slam, women's side wide open
- BY GABE HENDERSON | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreSiding with St. Louis sports teams in the MLB, MLS: Best Bets for July 1
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Well… Now what? Read moreMARTIN: Circle these dates in the summer, football fans
Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Downsville man last week after authorities rec… Read moreDownsville man allegedly bites, headbutts girlfriend
- BY ZACH EWING | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreFriday night MLB picks give us a NRFI, a rare Astros underdog pick: Best Bets for June 30
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
To infinity and beyond. Read moreWest Monroe's Pearson plays vital role on 2023 LSU baseball team
Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Calhoun woman last weekend on two counts of cr… Read moreCalhoun woman accused of cruelty to juveniles
- By Jeff Crouere | jeff@ringsidepolitics.com
In politics today, the biggest rock star remains Donald Trump and it is not even close. At t… Read moreJeff Crouere: As Biden falters, Trump looks even better
Monroe police responded to a shooting on Tuesday afternoon that occurred in the 900 block of… Read moreMPD seeking information about fatal shooting
Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe man last weekend for allegedly try… Read moreWM man accused of shooting at wife
- BY SPENCER URQUHART | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreGiants-Blue Jays run total, Dodgers-Rockies run line play: Best Bets for June 29
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.