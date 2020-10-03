Friends of Black Bayou welcomes all participants in the Friends of Black Bayou annual Photo Contest encouraging local photographers to submit photos before Dec. 1.
This year’s contest is somewhat different from previous years’ contests, but the objectives are the same: to encourage protection of wildlife and conservation of natural resources through photographic skills and an appreciation of natural settings on the Refuge.
Photographers should email up to, but no more than, three (3) photographs taken at Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge or its sister refuges (D’Arbonne, Upper Ouachita, Handy Brake, and Tensas River NWRs) to friendsofblackbayou@gmail.com by Dec. 1.
No printed photos will be accepted this year. Images should be at least 3000 X 2400 at a resolution of 300 DPI (or 4+ megabytes).
Each photo should be attached to a separate email, with the name of the photo, name of photographer, and adult or youth category noted in the email text.
Panoramic photos are not allowed. Photos that have won ribbons in previous FoBB photo contests may not be resubmitted, but non-winners may be resubmitted. Both amateur and professional photographers are eligible to enter.
The only categories of entrants will be youth (under 17 years of age) and adult (17 years and above).
Ribbons will be awarded for Best in Show, 1st , 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and Honorable Mention. Ties may occur in 1st , 2nd , 3rd, and 4th places (in both adult and youth categories), while any number of
Honorable Mention ribbons may be awarded. Each person may submit up to three (3) photos, but each person may win only one “place” ribbon (except Honorable Mentions, which are unlimited, and Best in Show, which may be awarded in addition to a “place” ribbon).
Photos will be judged anonymously. Photos should not contain any identifying marks. Three anonymous, well-qualified judges chosen by the FoBB photo committee will make the final decisions on winning pictures.
Judging criteria include technical excellence (sharpness, lighting, composition, exposure); originality/creativity; interest/refuge appreciation; only minor manipulation should be used to create natural-looking photographs. Cropping is allowed, but adding any elements not existing in the original photo is not allowed.
Judges may, at their discretion, disqualify any photos that appear to be manipulated.
All photo files become the property of FoBB, with proper photo credit given to the photographers if their photos are used or published.
All winners will be announced by Dec. 15.
Winning photos will be printed and displayed at the Refuge Visitor Center (when open), as well as online at www.friendsofblackbayou.org and on the FoBB Facebook group page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.