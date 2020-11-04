Annual Pancake Day will be held at the First United Methodist Church on Loop Road on Tuesday, Nov. 10, with serving times from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The church plans to offer pancake pick-up in a drive-thru for those concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19.
The church says it plans to observe all social distancing measures to minimize social contact.
Tickets are $7 and may be purchased from any Kiwanian, online, or at the door. Contact the Kiwanis Club online at facebook.com/GreaterOuachitaKiwanis, on Instagram at @GOKiwanis or monroelakiwanis.org for more information.
One hundred percent of net revenues from Pancake Day go to scholarships and nonprofit groups, schools and faith-based entities serving people, primarily children and youth, in the community.
