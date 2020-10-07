Rev. Welton Gaddy is expected to present the Thomas E. Stricklin Lectures in Church History via YouTube Oct. 9-11, according to the Northminster Church in Monroe.
Gaddy is Northminster’s Pastor Emeritus, President Emeritus of Interfaith Alliance and the host of State of Belief, the weekly radio program and podcast on the place of religion in the life of the United States.
The lectures include topics such as religious freedom “Eternal Vigilance,” the intersection of houses of worship, government and politics, and more.
A Zoom Q&A will follow the Saturday lecture.
Shortly before Dr. Tom Stricklin’s death from cancer in 1995 family and friends established this lectureship series in his honor. Tom was a founding member of Northminster and a professor of history at the University of Louisiana at Monroe. Other speakers have included Dr. Walter Shurden, Dr. Stan Hastey, Dr. Bill Leonard and Dr. Joan Brown Campbell.
For information on how to view and participate, visit Northminster’s Website at www.northmin.org/lectures.
