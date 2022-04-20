Ten years ago, the Monroe Garden Club adopted a new and novel fundraiser — a plant auction. The idea was for members to donate a plant (or an item related to gardening such as gloves, hats, etc.) for the club to auction off. The ladies then gathered on the appointed club meeting day and bid through silent and live auctions, happily raising money for the organization’s many beautification and recycling projects.
The chairman that first year was Rosemary Harrison, a devoted MGC member for many years. Using her organizational skills and persuasive powers, Harrison pulled off the first of what has now become known as THE fundraiser for the club each year.
This year’s plant auction was held recently at Bayou DeSiard Country Club. Because of the size of the event, work preparing for the Big Day is practically a year-round effort. Many members began delivering their plants for sale the afternoon before the event. By the appointed hour of ten o’clock the next morning, BDCC was overflowing with wonderful plants, Easter-themed arrangements, gardening tools and books – all designed to tempt those gathering.
The ballroom was designated as the space for silent auction items. Tables and tables were lined with wonderful items. The bid sheets filled up rapidly as the ladies moved along the tables, trying not to reveal which item they were most interested in.
Pots of blooming bulb plants; an “invitation to relaxation” basket holding gardener’s hand creams, a loofah sponge, and a petite rosemary bush complete with hummingbird feeder; blue hydrangeas; and pottery watering pitchers were just a few of the temptations.
The main dining room held the live auction items which also had many wonderful things to offer the ladies. A handsome plant stand held a ceramic container overflowing with magnificent staghorn ferns — an annual donation by Carrick Inabnet, Sr.
There were several rosemary topiaries; arrangements of various plants in cunning containers such as driftwood, artful pottery, and baskets (hanging and seated) of all shapes and materials; and several blooming orchids.
There were several additions to this year’s offerings. Bo Boughton, a local pharmaceutical representative and avid African violet grower donated some gorgeous specimens to the ladies to help their cause. Alan Futch, owner of The Dean of Flowers LLC in Farmerville, donated an orchid display that caught everyone’s attention.
Brice Jones, ULM’s Marketing Director, donated a raised garden “table” that he builds. These are just the right height for a gardener who doesn’t want to bend and stretch as much anymore, and they offer excellent bug and weed resistance. (Jones also makes custom potting benches that many in attendance were curious about.)
For the first part of the gathering, the ladies sipped mimosas and enjoyed a light picnic lunch while catching up on news. Through it all, however, their primary occupation was keeping an eye on the auction items in both rooms. The creativity evidenced in the donations impressed everyone.
Once the silent auction was completed, the group gathered for the live auction – always a very competitive event! In a fitting tribute to Harrison for her vision and leadership during that first year a decade ago, this year’s auction chairman, Debbie Luffey, recognized Harrison just before the live auction began.
Luffey led the members in thanking her for her tireless work on behalf of MGC. After that, the fierce bidding began. Luffey served as the auctioneer (and she is quite accomplished at that) with Futch offering color commentary for each item that came up for bid. It was a winning combination, both professional and informative!
Such an event takes a dedicated committee willing to give the time and effort that such an occasion requires to be successful. This year’s event was no exception, and it set a new record for total funds raised since the plant auction’s debut so many years ago. Debbie Luffey served as chair of the committee.
Luffey has served as assistant chairman with Harrison for that first auction, and has been either co-chairman or chairman every year since then. Working alongside her were Margaret Barker, Mary Jane Bentley, Kay Baughman, Patsy Deal, Kathy Duke, Debby Edgerton, Charvie Gordon, Pam Hill, Pam Laudenheimer, Brenda Marsala, Johnette Mintz, Therese Nagem, Rhelda Nolan, Alise Oliver, Mandy Pruitt, Mary Riser, Sally Rose, Sheila Dickson, Sara Holley, Nancy Bancroft, Laura Hassell, Anne Lockhart, Brenda McAdams, and Darlene Smith.
