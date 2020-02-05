The Northeast Louisiana Genealogical and Historical Society plans to meet Sunday, Feb. 9, at 2:30 p.m. in the Louis Lock Room at the Main Branch of the Ouachita Parish Public Library located on North 18th Street.
The speaker, Lara Peppers, the genealogist at the Ouachita Parish Public Library, will speak on “What’s Happening in Genealogy.”
