Writer’s Note: Just when you think that you actually have some control over your life, something comes along to remind you that there is danger in being too complacent!
Recently Jim and I experienced one of “those times” and received excellent help when we needed it most. Some came from people we had never met, and others came from friends. We am deeply grateful, and are indebted to many.
Because this is our traditional “Thanksgiving” time, I think this is the perfect time to think about those who have made a difference in our lives not only recently, but over time. It seems to me that we don’t show gratitude nearly as much as we should.
Please join me in remembering to be thankful, not only on Thanksgiving Day, but also every other day of the year. — GP
Taking Time to say
“Thank You”
Have you ever found yourself so caught up in the everyday experiences of life that you begin to take them — and their regularity — for granted?
You know the drill. You carefully record your calendar of activities (including scheduling “alerts” as reminders so you won’t forget) on your phone, your laptop, and — if you are like me — even on an old-fashioned paper calendar as “backup”. You know exactly when your appointments are and where. You know where your coveted “free time” falls. You know everything about your future activities that you need to know because you have scheduled them. You have plans. You are in control.
HA! That’s what you think. Just when you least expect it, something totally unexpected (and often unwelcome) comes at you out of nowhere and there you are, reminded of just how little control you do have over things in this life. That is when faith, friends, and strangers come to the rescue.
Tigers vs Tide
Saturday was going to be a good day, filled with a little work, a good “game day meal”, and then a much-anticipated collegiate football game. Two powerhouse teams were playing, and there was more than just a passing interest in the outcome of their game.
Full disclosure here: My husband was born in Alabama, and he claims that at birth one’s parents traditionally declare their newborn’s “team” — Alabama’s Crimson Tide or Auburn’s Tigers. The Tide has the most history in his family, so that’s where his loyalty has always been. Stints at Vanderbilt and Ole Miss plus living in Louisiana have added to his “favorite teams” list, of course, but the Tide is his “home team”.
I, on the other hand, was born here in Louisiana where the Louisiana State University Tigers generally dominate statewide. Regional institutions are beloved, of course, and have their own sets of loyal fans. Even so, those fan bases often embrace LSU with equal enthusiasm.
I am a Warhawk (ULM is my university) but I also support other state teams. I have learned from experience to be careful speaking too much about any one team in particular. My brother bleeds purple and gold (never took a class at LSU — was a Northwestern student) and although he displays excellent good sportsmanship whether LSU wins or loses, he does tend to get a little “chippy” when too much of our conversation concerns any other team. Oh, and I’ve learned that the less I mention of the Tide, the better.
Jim and I watched the game carefully, and frankly thought it was as a great game as promised. Two talented teams played. One had to lose. That’s part of the game. For all of my LSU friends, it was a great day indeed!
We had expected to celebrate (quietly, of course —we are surrounded by many who are ardent Tiger fans) yet another victory by ‘Bama after the game, but such was not to be. Alabama lost, and Jim got sick — though the first had nothing to do with the second.
And Then Plans Changed
Shortly after the game was over, Jim began feeling slightly unwell. Just a few hours later, he was at the St. Francis Emergency Room getting evaluated and then admitted. We didn’t know it, but St. Francis was to be our home for the next four days. Trust me, this was NOT in our plan . . .
Throughout multiple rounds of tests, medicines, examinations, and countless questions, Jim endured this change of plan with courage and a well-placed sense of humor. This was possible because from our first stop in the ER through his discharge, everyone we encountered throughout his stay was professional, helpful, encouraging, and friendly.
Over his stay, there were many moments that illustrated what a finely tuned staff worked with him. Everyone from the hospitalists and specialists to housekeeping and cafeteria workers made sure that we were comfortable. Although shifts changed, each new person we encountered reflected the same attitude. We give a special tip our hats to the St. Francis 6th Floor group — they were terrific!
This Thanksgiving Day, you may be sure that we will be remembering all of those folks who helped him get back to health and who, along the way, reminded us of the importance of the kindness of strangers.
Random Acts of Kindness
There are so many things that we take for granted. It’s very easy to stop “seeing” the random acts of kindness that take place every single day of our lives. We get so accustomed to them that they somehow “disappear” off our personal radars — until we need them.
Our garbage collectors are always cheerful, and always place our empty cans back on the pad where they belong. But if they miss just one pick-up day, we suddenly remember them . . . and often not too kindly.
Our post “persons” (trying to be politically correct here) are always careful to deliver and take our mail and packages, day after day, year after year, with remarkably few errors. When we get someone else’s mail or one of our packages gets lost, we suddenly remember them, immediately forgetting the thousands of times when this didn’t happen . . .
Our grocery baggers seem always willing to help us with our packages, with most of them engaging in small talk with us on the walk to our cars. But that one time out of a hundred when the bread is crushed or an egg is cracked, our day (and attitude) changes.
Our police, fire, and EMTs are on “duty” 24 hours a day for every single day of the year. Even if it isn’t their “shift” they respond when an emergency arises.
These guardians are all willing to do whatever is necessary — no matter how dangerous to them personally — to keep our communities safe. When they aren’t on duty, they can frequently be seen throughout the parish and beyond, volunteering at ballgames, working at myriad fundraisers, supporting their churches and synagogues, and lending a hand for any number of causes.
I am also grateful to the many skilled craftsmen who keep our drains running and our toilets flushing, our power on, our air conditioning in good repair, our automobiles running, and our small engine machines functioning. Frankly, I marvel at how much our plumbers, electricians, heat/ac technicians, mechanics, and others do to make our lives easier. But until the commode overflows, the power goes off, the heater stops running, or the car won’t start, it’s mighty easy to forget the people who can make things right again.
Giving Thanks
So the next time that you are hit with the unexpected, gather your wits about you and — make a new plan! Just kidding! It probably won’t last long, but at least you can believe for a little while that you are back in control again . . .
This Thanksgiving Day, Jim and I will pause to give thanks to our God for the many blessings He has given us. Among those blessings we will remember are those people — strangers for the most part — who have done so many things to help us in this year. But we will also make a promise to try to do this every other day of the year, not just on Thanksgiving Day.
The late William Arthur Ward, a better-known writer of inspirational sayings during his lifetime than now, is worth reading. One of my favorite Ward quotes is this one. It seems especially fitting for this Thanksgiving season. Ward wrote, “Gratitude can transform common days into Thanksgiving, turn routine jobs into joy, and change ordinary opportunities into blessings.”
Always remember to be grateful for all things, large and small, every single day.
