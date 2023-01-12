Writer’s Note: Now that winter has settled in, many of us are finding comfortable chairs in which to read a good book or watch a movie. Although Jim and I read more books than watch movies, we enjoy both.
Our favorite genre in movies is the Western – especially the epic ones like How the West Was Won (1962), High Noon (1952), and Tombstone (1993). We love all three.
While there are a number of actors associated with great Westerns, several clearly excelled in the genre: Clint Eastwood, Maureen O’Hara, Ward Bond, Angie Dickinson, to name a few. Among them all, however, one actor rises above the rest: John Wayne (1907 – 1979).
Standing 6’4” tall and with broad shoulders and big hands, Wayne’s physical presence dominated film. Add to that a distinct, gravelly-sounding voice that was immediately recognizable and Wayne owned the screen. He holds the record for having played the most leading roles in film than any other actor – 142.
But what was the public movie-star Wayne like when the stage was struck, makeup was removed, and he was once again just “The Duke”? Let’s see. — GP
John Wayne:
American Legend
Several people directly impacted both John Wayne’s life and career. Actors Jimmy Stewart, Henry Fonda, and Clint Eastwood played significant roles in refining Wayne’s acting and helping his career. Director John Ford probably had more influence on Wayne than any other member of the film industry. Many scholars contend that Ford was a father figure for Wayne throughout Wayne’s career.
Wayne’s parents were also major influencers — but for different reasons. Wayne loved his father, but disliked his mother. The constant “wars” between his parents would mold how Wayne viewed life, work, and marriage.
Growing up
Marion Morrison
Marion Morrison earned the nickname “The Duke” long before he earned the stage name “John Wayne”. His constant companion when he was a boy was an Airedale dog named “Duke”. Because the two were inseparable, the name became Morrison’s, too.
Morrison’s father failed in business several times while Morrison was growing up, but he taught his son the value of working hard and earning his own way. Later in his life, fellow actors and others who worked with him in films would all describe him as one of the hardest workers they had ever been around.
Times were pretty hard during Morrison’s early years, and he would refuse to eat tuna fish as an adult because of how much of it he had to eat growing up. After several moves based on his father’s job losses, the family settled in Glendale, California. From the 7th grade on, Morrison had to earn his own spending money and clothes. He got up at 4 a.m. for his paper route, and in the afternoons after school he would use his bicycle to make deliveries for the drugstore where his father worked.
Morrison was an excellent student at Glendale High School both in his studies as well as his extra-curricular activities. Morrison became a Boy Scout, joined the sports staff for his school newspaper, played football, and worked in the school cafeteria. His leadership skills developed, so when he was a senior at GHS, he was president of the GHS Senior Class, president of the Latin Society, president of the Lettermen’s Club, and a member of the Debate Team.
In September 1925, Morrison enrolled at the University of Southern California (USC) on a football scholarship, majoring in pre-law. There he joined Sigma Chi fraternity and was a leader on the USC Debate Team. As always, money was tight and he bartered washing dishes and bussing tables at the fraternity house to pay for his meals. He also worked for the telephone company locating old lines for 60 cents an hour. A body-surfing stunt with fraternity brothers injured Morrison’s shoulder and effectively ended football for him.
Becoming
John Wayne
At the end of his freshman year, his football coach sent Morrison to Fox Studio to get a summer job there. He worked there in the prop department and — occasionally, but enough to ignite his interest — as an extra. His first film role was as a double for another actor. He earned $7.50 for it, his first earnings from the movie industry.
In 1930, director Raoul Walsh noticed Morrison on a set and asked him if he could do anything other than move props. Morrison replied that he could play football. Walsh advised him to let his hair grow out and come see him in 2 weeks. Walsh hired Morrison for $75 per week to play the lead in The Big Trail. The head of the studio changed Morrison’s name to “John Wayne” — the name he would be best known by for the remainder of his life.
Although Wayne didn’t have the formal acting training that so many others had, his natural talent and stage presence more than made up for it. He insisted throughout his career that he was not an “actor” but a “reactor” who just listened carefully to the dialogue and behaved according to it.
Besides his legendary work ethic, Wayne was also known on the movie sets for his concern for all involved in making movies —not just the actors. He had enormous respect for the behind-the-scenes crews — camera, lighting, sound, etc.) — and always looked out for them.
Director John Ford began casting Wayne and through a series of Ford movies, Wayne’s versatility and talent became evident to moviegoers everywhere. In 1939, Ford cast Wayne as the Ringo Kid in Stagecoach. The film proved Wayne was a viable leading man. Wayne’s next film with Ford was The Long Voyage in which Wayne played a Swedish seaman (Swedish accent included!). Wayne would go on to make other Ford films including She Wore a Yellow Ribbon (1949) and Rio Grande (1950). Co-starring with Wayne in both was Maureen O’Hara who became Wayne’s lifelong friend.
Wayne, the Star
By 1951, John Wayne was a favorite among moviegoers. His memorabilia (comic books, cowboy pistols, western outfits) was on sale everywhere, outselling Hopalong Cassidy, Roy Rogers, and Gene Autry.
After a career of 50+ years during which Wayne appeared in over 200 films in all (counting the early B films), Wayne had done a little of everything. He had tried his hand at directing and producing (Wayne proved far better in front of the camera than behind it), and even had a television series. He never forgot “where he came from” and was known for his generosity for those in need, especially within the film industry.
In 1964, Wayne was diagnosed with lung cancer and had to have a lung and several ribs removed. His 5-pack a day habit smoking non-filtered Camels no doubt contributed. He would survive that bout, but the cancer recurred and he had to have his stomach, gall bladder, and a portion of his lower intestine removed in 1979.
Wayne died at the UCLA Medical Center on June 12, 1979. During his confinement there before his death, Wayne would walk the halls pulling his IV bottle alongside. He would wear a UCLA cap out of respect for the medical center, but had a USC cap underneath. When he saw someone, he would tip the top hat revealing his true loyalty.
For nearly 20 years, Wayne’s grave at the Pacific View Memorial Park near Newport Beach was unmarked at Wayne’s family’s request. They didn’t want it to become a tourist site.
Wayne married three times, and the first two ended in divorce. The third ended in a prolonged separation but there was never a divorce. Altogether, Wayne had seven children whom he adored.
Once when asked if he were “rich”, Wayne replied that he wasn’t because he had too many wives, too many bad investments, and too much fun to be rich. That was why, he explained, he had to keep on making movies as long as he could.
Was Wayne perfect? No. Did he make mistakes that he regretted? Absolutely. John Wayne, aka Marion Morrison, was more than a movie star — he was a flawed human as we all are.
Wayne, a true American legend and treasure, was honored with both the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Congressional Gold Medal. He won numerous awards for his acting as well as his philanthropic work. But the most important honor he was ever awarded was the adulation of a movie-going public who loved his films.
