Writer’s Note: With Valentine’s Day on the horizon, it seems the perfect time to look at love. There are many familiar types of love –infatuation, puppy love, first love, unrequited love, true love, unconditional love. There is also a type of love that is not so familiar by name — “pragma”. This type is defined as love that makes compromises to help the relationship work over time, and shows patience and tolerance. (This term was first coined by John A. Lee, a Canadian sociologist, in the 1970’s to describe a mature, realistic love that is commonly found among long-established couples.) I can think of no better word to describe the love between Prince Charles and Camilla Shand, his decades-long love. They have both made compromises, shown patience, and tolerated much — and yet their love has remained true.

