Writer’s Note: With Valentine’s Day on the horizon, it seems the perfect time to look at love. There are many familiar types of love –infatuation, puppy love, first love, unrequited love, true love, unconditional love. There is also a type of love that is not so familiar by name — “pragma”. This type is defined as love that makes compromises to help the relationship work over time, and shows patience and tolerance. (This term was first coined by John A. Lee, a Canadian sociologist, in the 1970’s to describe a mature, realistic love that is commonly found among long-established couples.) I can think of no better word to describe the love between Prince Charles and Camilla Shand, his decades-long love. They have both made compromises, shown patience, and tolerated much — and yet their love has remained true.
Camilla met Prince Charles in 1970 at a polo match. Her romance with Charles endured for decades in spite of major obstacles (she married someone else, he married someone else, for two big ones). Today, this long-term mistress of the prince is now Queen Consort to the King. How on earth did the woman Princess Diana — arguably the most popular member of the Royal Family ever — called “The Rottweiler” manage to survive?
To be clear, I have never been exactly enamored of Camilla. To be even clearer, I have never been all that enamored of Prince Charles, either. No, Queen Elizabeth was the one member of the Royal Family for whom I had the most respect. Princess Diana intrigued me when she was alive. After all, she seemed to be the embodiment of every little girl’s dream — she married a prince! Over time, that romantic concept diminished as a more realistic view of her and her marriage emerged.
Elizabeth and Diana are gone, the prince is now King Charles III, and Camilla is Queen Consort. Trust me, not so very long ago many didn’t believe that Charles or Camilla would be occupying the positions they are in now.
Camilla Shand Parker-Bowles Windsor is a person to be reckoned with. No one can doubt her tenacity, nor her appeal to the only person who mattered — Charles. I decided to find out something more about Camilla than what the tabloids had to say. In the process I discovered a woman who, but for a propensity for “partying” when she was young, might very well have won her prince in the very beginning. — GP
Camilla: The Woman
a Prince
Couldn’t Live Without
How did an attractive, but hardly beautiful, woman capture a future king’s heart — and keep it? The answer is perfectly simple. She loved him without reservation, and he loved her without reservation. Though both tried, even when they married others (she, resigned to the impossibility of marrying Prince Charles, found another to be her husband; he, resigned to “do his duty”, married a more “suitable” young lady approved by his family) they were unable to stay away from each other. Camilla slipped easily from “girlfriend” to “best friend” and then “mistress” as the years passed by.
Who is the “Other Woman” Camilla? . . .
Camilla was born into a life of privilege. Her parents were significant members of Britain’s high society which meant that their children were reared accordingly. Her father, Major Bruce Shand, was both Vice Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex and a successful businessman. Her mother, The Honorable Rosalind Cubitt, was the daughter of the 3rd Baron of Ashcombe.
For most of her childhood, Camilla lived on an estate in East Sussex in an 18th Century country house. When they traveled to London, the family lived in a 3-story home in South Kensington. Camilla’s first love — one that she shared with her father and later with her prince — was horses. Every spare moment, she was with horses either riding or caring for them. She became quite an accomplished horsewoman, happily riding to the hounds when foxhunting was still fashionable.
Camilla’s education was also first-rate. She attended Queen’s Gate School in South Kensington, one of Britain’s most prestigious schools. After graduating, Camilla attended both Mon Fertile School in Switzerland and the Institute Britannique in Paris (both considered important “finishing schools” for high society young ladies).
A prerequisite for all such young ladies was to be presented as debutantes. This presentation is often discussed in terms of a formal ball but, in reality, it is a season of parties, dances, and “get-togethers” that allow suitable young ladies to meet suitable young men — under properly chaperoned conditions. The object, of course, is to find suitable marriage partners.
Camilla made no secret that her primary goal was to marry well and live the life of a society lady in the British countryside — in effect, the life her mother had enjoyed. During her debutante year, Camilla met an officer in the Household Calvary who was considered to be the most eligible bachelor of the year. Andrew Parker Bowles was known as a party guy with an eye for the girls, and often juggled several girlfriends at the same time. He and Prince Charles were friends and played polo together.
Camilla met Prince Charles at a polo match and a friendship developed almost immediately. Shortly after that meeting, the prince joined the Royal Navy. Both Charles and Camilla were encouraged by family members to break off their relationship. Ironically, Camilla had the upbringing, education, ancestry, and social standing to marry a prince, but there was that little problem of her well-earned reputation for being a “party girl”. That “worldliness” made her unsuitable to marry a prince even as his “worldliness” was not considered to be a problem at all.
Marriage Comes,
but to Others
Facing “reality”, Camilla set her cap anew for Parker Bowles. Prince Charles was at sea duty with the Navy, and Parker Bowles was receptive to romance. Camilla wrote to Charles telling him that she was engaged. He sent back a series of letters asking her not to, but she didn’t even bother to answer him. In 1973, she became Mrs. Andrew Parker Bowles. The two would have a son and a daughter.
Although historians insist that both Andrew and Camilla intended to remain faithful in marriage, temptations proved too much. Andrew could not set aside his habitual womanizing, and Camilla could not forget Charles — nor he, her. Camilla was left alone in the country too often when Andrew was having affairs, and soon it became apparent that Charles was in an unhappy marriage of his own. By 1978, the two rekindled their affair. Interestingly, one of Andrew’s dalliances had been with Princess Anne, Charles’ sister.
Princess Diana confronted Camilla directly at least once about the affair, but nothing changed. In 1995, Andrew and Camilla divorced. Charles and Diana separated in 1996 and divorced 4 years later. Toward the end of her marriage, Diana famously said that there were three in that marriage, making it a “bit crowded”.
After Decades, the Prince Marries for Love
Both Charles and Camilla were blamed for the failure of the prince’s marriage and later, for the death of Diana. There then followed years of rehabilitation for Camilla’s reputation. At first neither the Royal Family nor the British public was ready to accept Camilla. At the same time, the prince refused to give up Camilla.
It wasn’t until 1999 that Charles and Camilla were first photographed as a couple for the public after Diana’s death. For the next 6 years, the two attended public events together, gradually allowing the public to see the Camilla that Charles had loved for so long. In April 2005, the couple married in a civil ceremony with Camilla wearing an engagement ring that had belonged to Charles’ grandmother. Camilla was, at last, a part of the inner family circle.
Since the wedding, Camilla has carried out ever-increasing engagements representing various patronages supported by the Crown. While some of these were with Charles, many were solo outings. What happened over time is that the British public began not only to accept her, but also to admire — and even love — her.
One reason for this change in public opinion was the fact that Camilla refused to shy away from supporting areas that the Royals usually had traditionally avoided. She lent her support to issues such as osteoporosis (her mother died from complications of it), literacy, the poor, the elderly, victims of rape and sexual abuse, victims of domestic violence, hunger, and animal abuse (she has had rescue dogs for decades).
Shortly before her death, Queen Elizabeth declared that Camilla would be Queen Consort when Charles became King. That announcement settled it, once and for all. Today Camilla is Queen Consort, standing by her true love, King Charles III. In the parlance of a long-ago advertisement by Philip Morris, Camilla has “. . . come a long way, baby!” Whether you are a fan of Royals, or not, Charles and Camilla are co-authoring a love story for the ages. Pragma love indeed.
