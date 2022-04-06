Writer’s Note: When Elizabeth Alexandra Mary was born on April 21, 1926, this tiny princess was the delight of royal family followers worldwide. Time Magazine even put Princess Lilibet on its April 29, 1929, cover. The firstborn of Prince Albert, the Duke of York, and his wife, Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, this little girl was seemingly “just another child” born into the royal family. No one gave serious thought to her ever becoming Queen someday. They should have.
When I was 3, that little princess became Queen Elizabeth II at the death of her father, King George VI. In a way, I suppose, I’ve grown up with the Queen. From my earliest years, I was — as so many young girls were — fascinated by the thought of queens, kings, princesses, and princes. After all, isn’t “Cinderella” a favorite story of many?
When I was older and began studying history, the idea of queens and such took on a much larger meaning to me. Behind the glass slippers, gorgeous gowns, and unimaginably exquisite jewels I discovered a sobering truth. Being royal — if done with a sense of duty and purpose — is anything but a fairy tale. It is hard work, fraught with dangers from both within and without. Whether a royal family follower or not, it is still important for us to think of the history behind these reigns and their very real impact on world affairs.
Queen Elizabeth II has held the British throne for 70 years. No other monarch has achieved that longevity. With this column, I salute not only the Queen, but also the woman behind the title. I hope even royal “skeptics” will enjoy this glimpse of Britain’s modern history. — GP
Long Live the Queen!
This year marks a milestone in British history — 2022 is Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. The Queen has been on the throne for 70 consecutive years making her the oldest reigning queen ever, and the first British monarch in history to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee. Elizabeth II is also the longest-serving female monarch ever worldwide and — if she lives another 3 years — she will surpass King Louis XIV of France, the Sun King, and become the longest-serving monarch in history.
The Queen also marked the 70th anniversary of her beloved father’s death this year. She chose to begin her Jubilee by staying at Sandringham in Norfolk, the place where her father died. Throughout her reign, her father’s influence has been seen. He, too, was dedicated to duty first and, once his daughter became heir-apparent when Edward VII abdicated, saw to it that his daughter never lost sight of the importance of duty to one’s country. There were many influences in Elizabeth II’s life, but perhaps none more so than her father, King George VI.
To the Manor Born
Princess Elizabeth was born into a life of wealth and privilege, but also into a world in disarray. She was born only 8 years after the end of World War I. By the time she reached her teens, World War II had begun. Such unsteady world events meant that the idea of “service” took on a more immediate meaning. But there were other “unsteady” events within the royal family that would shape her sense of duty even more.
When Elizabeth was 10, her grandfather (King George V) died. As expected, her Uncle David became King Edward VIII. What was not expected, however, was King Edward’s abdication just 12 months later. Declaring that he was giving up the throne for “the woman I love”, Edward defied royal protocol and married American divorcee Wallis Simpson. In the meantime, the royal family had to “keep calm and carry on” in the face of this very dangerous royal “event”.
Much was said at the time that Edward had failed in his responsibility to be a servant of the people. His refusal to conform meant that several others had to fill the “service” gap. Elizabeth’s father, the next in line to the throne, became King George VI. For a man who much preferred the quiet life of what Princess Diana would later dub “the spare”, the sudden transition to the throne was a difficult one. A speech impediment made things even more challenging, but King George’s need to “restore the sense of duty” associated with the monarchy helped him grow into the job.
There was another royal whose life was irrevocably changed — Elizabeth’s. Once merely a king’s niece, suddenly she was daughter of the king and heir-apparent to the throne during a time of personal and public upheaval for the monarchy. Much has been said about Elizabeth’s seriousness of purpose even as a girl. She had no choice, frankly.
Wartime Princess
In 1939 as WWII began, Elizabeth and her sister, Margaret, were moved to Windsor Castle where it was believed they would be safer than in London. There the two girls did what they could to help the war effort. When she was 14, Elizabeth delivered the first of several radio broadcasts meant to reassure British children during the war. The BBC’s “Children’s Hour” was recorded from Windsor Castle and was quite popular. In her first broadcast, Elizabeth said that the British children were certain that in the end, all would be well again primarily because “. . . God will care for us and give us victory and peace.”
Five years later when she was 19, Elizabeth joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service (the women’s branch of the British Army). She trained alongside other British women volunteers, and learned how to be an expert driver and mechanic. This period gave the princess invaluable lessons in the personal courage and patriotism of the British public. On VE Day (Victory in Europe / May 8, 1945), she and Margaret slipped out of Buckingham Palace in disguise and celebrated through the streets of London like everyone else.
Love letters lead to her Prince
At 13, Elizabeth met Philip Mountbatten, the son of Prince Andrew of Greece. Philip was 5 years older and “devilishly handsome”. He was Elizabeth’s distant cousin and had ties to both the Danish and Greek royal families. The two began exchanging letters while she was growing up and he was establishing his military career. As the friendship deepened, King George VI tried to discourage his daughter because of Philip’s reputation for being a bit rough around the edges.
The truth was that Philip was a man’s man who loved the military life, was independent, and frequently spoke his mind. Gifted with both a wonderful sense of humor as well as a tendency to be slightly irreverent on occasion, he was exactly what Elizabeth wanted. In July 1947, the palace announced Philip and Elizabeth’s engagement. Philip designed Elizabeth’s engagement ring using diamonds from his late mother’s tiara. A 3-carat diamond solitaire centered it.
The two were married in November of that year. The wedding celebrated rebirth and growth after WWII. Elizabeth’s gown and veil were heavily embroidered with emblems of wheat, roses, and star flowers — all in gold and silver thread. Over 10,000 seed pearls, crystals, and sequins added to the beauty of the dress. Over 350 women worked on the dress for 7 weeks in order to complete it.
The Queen celebrates historic reign
On February 6, 2022, Queen Elizabeth began her Platinum Jubilee celebration honoring 70 years on the throne. During her reign, Elizabeth II has met 13 sitting U.S. presidents from Truman through Biden. Among those, Reagan became a close friend. She has been served by 14 Prime Ministers (with whom she met privately each week to discuss governmental issues). Churchill and Thatcher were two favorites. She has witnessed great happiness and deep sadness, but through it all, she has served the people as she swore that she would.
This summer the official Platinum Jubilee celebration will be in full swing with special events planned from June 2nd through June 5th.
Beginning with the Queen’s Birthday Parade (Trooping the Color), the celebration will include among others a Thanksgiving service at St. Paul’s Cathedral, the Derby at Epsom Downs, a special live concert from Buckingham Palace, and the Big Jubilee Lunch (where communities throughout the realm are invited to gather for a communal lunch to share friendship, fun, and food with their neighbors).
There will be a note of sadness, however. Elizabeth’s beloved prince will not be celebrating with her. Prince Philip retired from public duties in 2017 at age 96. He had served crown and country for 65 years. He passed away in 2021 shortly before his 100th birthday.
In February 1991, a Reading Evening Post women’s editor wrote: “We do not want the Queen to be one of us, but we do want her to be with us.” Few doubt that Elizabeth II has been with the people throughout her long life of service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.