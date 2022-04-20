Writer’s Note: A week or so ago, I was at our local pharmacy picking up a prescription.
This has been a regular social outing since the pandemic started, so I know the pharmacists and staff well. They are all very friendly and helpful. As I was walking up to the pharmacy counter, Rachel Graves saw me coming and said that she would be right back — she had something for me. When she returned, she gave me two old sale papers that her late father-in-law, Robert E. Graves (who worked for Safeway from before he graduated high school until he retired), had saved during the decades he worked for Safeway (and the companies that later absorbed it).
When Mr. Graves passed away from COVID this past January, Rachel’s mother, Susie, found them when she was going through his things. She was about to throw them away when Rachel saw them and asked for some. As Rachel handed them to me, she smiled and said, “I figure you can think of something to do with these!” She knows that I’m a writer, and she also knows that I have been grumbling of late about inflation.
It just so happened that I saw Rachel just a day after I had made the mistake of filling up the Beetle and buying groceries on the same morning. I’ll do my best not to do THAT again . . . I gladly accepted the sale papers, planning to look them over later. When I did, I was amazed at the prices listed there. As a result, this column was conceived.
It seems that “temporary” inflation we were told about last year has taken hold and most economists don’t see it going away any time soon. Great. Just what we need right now. — GP
“Inflation is taxation
without legislation”
— Milton Friedman
Most of us are currently suffering from something called “sticker shock”. According to Merriam-webster.com, “sticker shock” is defined as “astonishment and dismay experienced on being informed of a product’s unexpectedly high price”. The term is actually an American idiom that first appeared about 50 years ago when automobile prices shot up. Soon after the idiom became useful when other costs rose to unexpected (and generally unacceptable, to the average consumer at least) levels.
My personal tolerance for higher prices is directly proportional to my understanding of “why” prices are rising. Right now, I’m getting neither a consistent nor a reasonable explanation to that “why” part from any source. As I repeatedly adjust our budget to match the reality of the soaring price hikes, I find myself growing less tolerant by the minute. I’m a reasonable person just as most of you are, and this flimflam of excuses just isn’t cutting it for me.
Blaming the current inflation crisis on Vladimir Putin doesn’t hold up to recent historical records. Fuel prices were rising from the beginning of the current administration’s term. Putin — who clearly deserves the blame for almost anything the world can throw at him just now — did not start this. His war against Ukraine is not helping matters, but it was not the genesis of this particular problem.
Blaming the current inflation crisis on the COVID pandemic is also wrong-headed. Like Putin’s war, it deserves some credit for the situation we are in, but not as much as it is being given. Yes, the now infamous “supply chain disruptions” brought on by the world’s reaction to the pandemic and our own port restrictions meant that shelves were spare and prices rose. But even that can’t account entirely for the mess we are in now.
Defining Inflation
President Ronald Reagan once defined inflation this way: “Inflation is as violent as a mugger, as frightening as an armed robber, and as deadly as a hit man.” Like many, Reagan could articulate what inflation is, but found himself “in the weeds” trying to explain what causes it.
Simply put, our purchasing power is diminished every time the price of goods and services goes up. Even simpler put, inflation increases our cost of living. Our U.S. dollar is being devalued, not only here but also abroad. And that brings us to another all-too-familiar term: the “misery index”. The misery index is one of several economic indicators that are used to measure an average American’s financial “health”. A second of those indicators is the unemployment rate. If either unemployment or inflation is above 10%, just about everyone is miserable. None of us are feeling all that “healthy” right now.
Milton Friedman
Redefined Causes
American economist Milton Friedman (1912-2006) once wrote, “Inflation is taxation without legislation.” An advocate for free markets, Friedman was both brilliant and beautifully educated. The son of Jewish immigrants, he earned his B.A. from Rutgers, the M.A. from the University of Chicago, and the Ph.D. from Columbia. In 1976 he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Economics based on “... his achievements in the field of consumption analysis, monetary history and theory, and for his demonstration of the complexity of stabilization policy.” (For an in-depth look at Friedman’s theories, see https://www.econlib.org/library/Enc/bios/Friedman.html)
Much of Friedman’s work centered on price theory which attempted to explain how prices of goods are determined. Instead of agreeing with the mainstream economists of his day, Friedman argued that prices depend on money supply. As I began considering the topic of inflation, I found myself most interested in Friedman’s theory that if the Federal Reserve Board increased the supply of money at the same rate as the country’s GNP (gross national product) increased, inflation would disappear. I discovered that he also tackled the concept of “stagflation” (rising inflation combined with rising unemployment), a problem that is having to be dealt with in the present day.
Most economists today generally agree that there are two primary causes of inflation. One, referred to as “demand-pull” inflation, occurs when consumers want more goods and services than are available and are willing to pay more to get them. The other is “cost-push” inflation which occurs when goods and services are reduced to the point that they are not available at any cost. Natural disasters disrupting gas supply lines can cause this type of inflation, for example. Both result in the same thing: higher prices and a devalued dollar.
In Simpler terms
Have I lost you yet? Let’s look at another Nobel Prize winner’s (Literature this time, not Economics) take on inflation. Ernest Hemingway wrote, “The first panacea for a mismanaged nation is inflation of the currency; the second is war. Both bring a temporary prosperity; both bring a permanent ruin. But both are the refuge of political and economic opportunists.” Sobering thought, isn’t it?
Food and fuel are two of the most obvious indicators of inflation for most of us. While we can’t all conduct an informed discussion on either the definition or cause of inflation, we can all certainly “see” it in our everyday lives.
According to the latest U.S. Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics available (March 10, 2022) as I write this, food prices have risen higher than they have since July 1981. The average price of a gallon of milk in February 2022 was $3.88, up from $3.79. Pork and beef prices are predicted to rise with some economists saying that a 20% year-over-year rise is possible. Chicken breasts may reach a 70% price increase over last year. Fuel prices are the highest since July 2008 and are on pace to set a new all-time record. These prices are not just for the gasoline that fuels transportation; they also impact the cost of home heating and cooling — and countless other aspects of our lives.
To satisfy the historian in me, I picked up those sale papers that Rachel had saved for me and looked them over. The prices listed there were instructional in terms of how far we have come and how much our buying power has been eroded. In the December 1963 issue of the “Dollar Days” supplement to the Monroe Morning World, the headline reads “A dollar bill is your magic carpet to Bargainland this week!” Round steak is 75 cents a pound, chuck roast is 45 cents a pound, and eggs are 50 cents a dozen. In the September 1988 Safeway sale paper, inflation is clear. Round steak is $1.19 a pound, chuck roast is 99 cents a pound, and eggs are 89 cents a dozen. Out of curiosity, I looked up the price of a gallon of regular gasoline in 1988: $1.59.
Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher wrote, “Inflation is the parent of unemployment and the unseen robber of those who have saved.” As many of us find ourselves dipping into savings to “make ends meet” or are having difficulty finding a job, it is important that we educate ourselves about what the actions are that are behind the inflation we are experiencing. And perhaps some of the decisionmakers could use a bit of educating, too.
