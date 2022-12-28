Writer’s Note: For my final column each year I usually reflect on the old year’s passing and resolve to have an even better new year. This year, however, a special series of events have turned my thoughts to a more personal topic. More about that in the column that follows.
My wish for each of you remains the same as in all previous years — may the coming year bring you joy, blessings, happiness, and just enough challenges to keep you on your toes!
Knowing that, now turn your attention to a special “treasure hunt” that our family has found fascinating, and that I hope you will, too. — GP
Treasure Hunting
Through the Centuries!
This fall, Jim mentioned that he would like to go back to north Alabama and western Tennessee to see the places there that were so important to him and to his family. Clearly, a road-trip was in order! What neither of us could have imagined were the treasures which that trip would reveal.
We used Florence, Alabama, as our “home base” from which we would take three day-trips. This was not only a practical choice (each day-trip was 100 or so miles away), but also a sentimental one (Florence is Jim’s hometown). After driving up the Natchez Trace, we relaxed and planned the following day.
Day 1:
Pulaski, Tennessee
Visiting Pulaski, Tennessee, and taking documents to the Giles County Archives were Jim’s goals for this first day. Earlier, Jim had certified his great-grandfather’s Civil War participation and status as a prisoner-of-war, so he brought with him the necessary documentation to add to the Potts/Yant archives for Giles County.
Great-grandfather John L. Potts (1832-1863) was homesteading near Helena, Arkansas, when fighting broke out near his home. Although apparently not initially planning on joining the war, John L. couldn’t stand by while his neighbors were fighting so he took up arms. He was captured the same day Vicksburg fell. Later he would die in the Union prison at Alton, Illinois, leaving behind three small children and a widow.
On a previous trip some years ago, Jim and I visited Alton and saw where John L. had been imprisoned and two monuments noting his service and his death there from smallpox.
The Giles County archivist, Barbara Nicholson, could not have been nicer — even though the Archives had moved locations two weeks earlier and was a maze of unpacked boxes. Jim presented the documents to add to the family record, and Nicholson was delighted to receive them. She looked them over carefully and then began doing some searching on her own, all the while asking Jim questions. Before long, she declared that she and Jim just might be cousins!
Our discussion with Nicholson was not only pleasant, but also quite educational. She asked Jim if he had done any DNA testing in search of his family line. Jim said that he had — with Ancestry.com — about five years ago. She advised him to do another test because the data bases have grown exponentially from the growing numbers of people participating, plus the test itself has become more refined. She told him that people can now locate family members up to 7th cousins in some cases.
Later that day we explored more of Giles County, including Minor Hill, Tennessee. Jim remembered going to Minor Hill with his father, James Basil Potts (1883 — 1979), to see the small monument there and hear the stories about the area.
Jim’s grandfather, Adolphus Marion Potts (1854 — 1922), had been orphaned when his father, John L. Potts, died in Illinois. As a child, Adolphus was moved with his family to Giles County where he grew up, married, and had children of his own. When his son, James Basil Potts, was old enough, Adolphus and James walked from Pulaski to Florence, Alabama, in search of better work. That’s how the Potts family came to be in Alabama.
Day 2:
Columbia, Tennessee
Our second day-trip was to Columbia, Tennessee, to tour The National Confederate Museum. The museum opened in June 2022 and features one of the most comprehensive collections of Civil War exhibits and memorabilia to be found. The museum is owned and operated by the Sons of Confederate Veterans. Jim, a great-grandson of a Confederate veteran and a lover of history, was hoping to learn more there about that war and his family.
Located on nearly 80 acres of beautiful rolling hills, the museum and grounds were lovely. Just beyond the museum is the gravesite of Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest and his wife. Once again, the day was both pleasant and educational.
Day 3:
Shiloh Battlefield
Our final day-trip took us to Shiloh National Military Park near Corinth, Mississippi. Jim first visited Shiloh when he was probably 4 years old. His parents took him there on a day-trip of their own, exposing him early to family history. He returned again when he was about 20, enjoying hearing the family stories.
We took the battlefield driving tour (very like Vicksburg Military Park but much larger) and enjoyed tracing the movements of the Union and Confederate troops during the infamous Battle of Shiloh. Jim was especially interested in seeing where the Alabama units were. An unanticipated treat was the glorious fall foliage enveloping the park.
Breaking Through the Wall
When we returned home, Jim took a second Ancestry DNA test and sent it off. Five weeks later, the results came back. Does Jim look Welsh? Perhaps he does . . .
For a number of years, several family members had tried to construct the family trees — paternal and maternal — but with only limited success. The “wall” in the Potts’ line stopped with Baker P. Potts (second great-grandfather / 1792 — 1850). Jim could trace his dad, his grandfather, his great-grandfather, and his great-great grandfather but could go no further. Baker P. was born in Virginia and died in Giles County, but there no records could be found from there. Everyone assumed that Baker P. was an immigrant who had come to Virginia from Britain or Europe.
When Jim’s new DNA results showed that he is 25% Welch, we were surprised. Within 24 hours of his DNA results being published on his Potts family tree, we began to understand the connection. An abstract from the Pennsylvania Historical Society arrived showing that Baker P. was the son of Edward Baker Potts (Jim’s 3rd great-grandfather / 1776 — 1870) who had been born in Berks County, Pennsylvania, and died in Virginia.
And the links kept popping up as Jim’s DNA helped connect the Potts line back 11 generations — so far. As I write this, Jim’s paternal line has linked all the way back to his 9th great-grandfather (John Potts / 1606 — 1672) who was born in Montgomeryshire, Powys, Wales, UK). Jim’s DNA hasn’t been the only source; happily, there have been enough interesting historical characters among his ancestors to keep a number of historical societies interested in doing the research!
Discovering Ancestors
Along the way, Jim has discovered a series of great-grandfathers who have lived quite amazing lives. How the family got from Wales to Pennsylvania involves William Penn’s colony for industrious Quakers who would help grow the New World’s economy. Jim’s 8th great-grandfather (Thomas Potts / 1632 — 1680) is listed by historians as a “Martyr for Faith” during the English Civil Wars (1642 — 1651). His son (7th great-grandfather John Potts / 1658 — 1719) was born in Wales, but died in Pennsylvania. The Potts settled comfortably in Pennsylvania, and subsequent generations founded Pottsgrove and Pottstown and established a foundry to produce ironwork. The family manor house still stands at Pottsgrove and is on the National Registry of Historic Places.
After escaping the English Civil Wars, in a few generations the Potts found themselves involved in the American Revolution. Jim’s 4th great-grandfather (Dr. Jonathan Potts / 1745 — 1781) was medical director and General of the Northern Department of the Revolutionary Army. Jonathan’s father (Jim’s 5th great-grandfather John K. Potts / 1710 — 1768) founded Pottstown, Pennsylvania.
After studying medicine in Edinburgh, Scotland, and the College of Philadelphia, Jonathan Potts graduated in the first class of medical students to be granted degrees in America. He served as a member of the provincial Congress at Philadelphia in January 1775, and was appointed physician and surgeon for the Continental Army in 1776. He served with distinction until he resigned in 1780. There are four bound volumes of Potts’ papers (letters, muster rolls, receipts, lists, and vouchers relating to medical supplies and hospital service during the Revolution) available for research.
It is interesting to see how wars have impacted Jim’s paternal line — English Civil, American Revolution, and Civil War. In each instance, the family had to move physically and begin anew.
What Might 2023 Reveal?
All of this deals with only one family line — Jim’s paternal line. We have yet to investigate his maternal line closely, although we do have several generations linked up with the DNA and various historical societies.
Just took a quick look at Jim’s Ancestry.com page. Guess what? Looks as though Jim’s 10th great-grandfather may have come to Wales from either Derbyshire or Essex, England. In 2023 we will happily go hunting for treasure again! Perhaps you should, too.
