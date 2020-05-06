Writer’s Note: It began with buying an ant farm for our two young granddaughters in North Carolina. Their parents, Brian and Leigh Grainger, were at the beginning stages of juggling new “conditions” that were being imposed on them by growing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Leigh and I were texting one morning and she mentioned that now — on top of everything else — she was going to have to learn how to “home school” her two girls for the rest of the school year. I heard her anxiety as she discussed the seemingly overwhelming thought of adding kindergarten and second grade education duties to her already crowded schedule.
After we talked, I decided that the girls needed an ant farm. Full disclosure here — I had an ant farm when I was a little girl and it absolutely fascinated me as I watched those ants work hours on end. Leigh got one when she was a little girl, and she sent me one for Mother’s Day several years ago. Clearly a family tradition, it was time for Hanna Grace and Savannah to have one.
The unexpected result of that spontaneous gift became the genesis for this column.
Ants and Other
Unexpected
Educational Supplies . . .
On April 15th, Louisiana’s governor closed our public schools for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year because of case counts and Federal guidelines. Though not surprising, the announcement was jolting as it underscored the gravity of the pandemic and its long-term impact.
There was a time when word that school was cancelled brought forth cheers. Often caused by weather that prohibited travel, these rarely lasted more than a few days, and were viewed by most as “mini-vacations” tucked into the regular school term as lucky gifts.
Such joy was not the dominant feeling this time. Public schools had been temporarily closed since March 16th, and during that month the idea of this being a “vacation” of sorts had rapidly evaporated. So many had died, so many others were sick, and everyone was trying to cope with being told to stay-at-home. Businesses were closed. Life was at a standstill for all but those considered essential to healthcare and the economy.
Schools scrambled to find solutions that would keep learning alive even if students were physically isolated from their teachers and classmates. What they did to help their students keep learning — and what the parents who stepped up to help them did — will produce countless research projects once this pandemic has passed.
Impact of Extended
School Closures . . .
Alarm bells began ringing as reporters and statisticians started taking a closer looking at what the schools were facing. Charles Lussier, staff writer for The Advocate, wrote an excellent article entitled “’You Can’t Leave This’: Educators Compare Katrina’s Impact on Schools with Coronavirus” which took an early look at the crisis. He argued that these closures could have more consequential impacts than did those caused by Hurricanes Katrina and Rita.
This time schools would stay closed longer and there is no escape. The virus covered the entire state rather than only a specific area directly hit by a storm. The hurricanes impacted 200,000 students; COVID-19 has impacted over 800,000 students. With today’s pandemic, students don’t have anywhere to go. Therein lies both the problem and, ironically, at least part of the solution.
Education in the
“Real World” . . .
The more I read, the more curious I became. What was going on in the “real world” in our homes? How were teachers, parents, and students adapting to the stresses associated with finding themselves in a totally unfamiliar world predicated on isolation? I posted a few questions on social media to find out.
What became clear was that no one is entirely happy with this “learning at home” business. One’s home presents challenges with both space allocation and time management with parents working and children trying to learn — all in the same space. There are also emotional challenges that come from just trying to do the best you can with the limitations that have been imposed.
One respondent expressed the frustrations being felt by many. “Teachers don’t like it, parents don’t like it, and the kids don’t like it,” she wrote. “Parents are trying to do something they weren’t prepared for because they feel duty-bound to prevent their kids from falling behind.
Teachers are not getting to do what they have devoted their lives to — teaching children in a personal way. Students are resistant to their parents struggling to do what their teachers do so well. Finally, they miss having kids their own age to interact with and getting to tell their parents all about their day over supper each evening.”
The Teachers’
Perspective . . .
The teachers’ love for their work and their students is clearly evident. After spending months working with their students, nurturing and teaching in equal measure, they are deeply concerned. With the sudden loss of that one-on-one contact, many admitted to being depressed. Soon, however, they kicked away their fears and began adapting.
The transition to remote teaching is not easy no matter the level. Even those who had taught online courses previously find the challenge overwhelming. A college professor described his experience with suddenly having to teach all of his courses online this way: “As a professor, it’s drudgery. The class discussion, the humor, the pleasure of interactive learning – all are almost nonexistent. The expertise that a professor builds to carry into a classroom is cut about 97% to word-processing or Zoom.”
One high school teacher wrote about her experience learning to use Google Classroom. For a while, it was Technology - 5 / Teacher -Zip! Others pointed out the problems with Internet connections that time out. This causes the apps to crash and then the project has to be started all over again. Still others bemoaned the fact that Internet access is not available to many children.
One library director put it this way: “Many rural students depend on their libraries to provide them with computers and Internet access so that they can continue learning. When the libraries were closed, there went that lifeline! What is going to become of those students?”
The Parents’
Perspective . . .
Parents — even those who have “home-schooled” for years — felt new challenges. These “seasoned” parents already had a routine in place so the transition was easier. Most say the biggest adjustment has been having spouses suddenly working at home, too. As one parent wrote, “There hasn’t been that much change for us other than having to get used to doing schoolwork with their dad working at home. He’s been in trouble with the ‘principal’ several times during our quarantine school.”
Another parent (who also happens to be a teacher) wrote that having husband’s work office upstairs, a classroom downstairs for her to teach online classes, and another space for her child who is attending his classes online makes for a noisy, busy household!
At times the family “teacher” is a grandparent. One grandmother wrote that trying to teach geometry to her grandson was a bigger challenge than she had anticipated. When she asked to see her grandson’s book, he explained that there are no books anymore — only electronic ones. “I admitted that without a book I couldn’t help him,” she wrote. “Later I remembered something I had heard before — ‘It is better to be happy than always right’. I chose happiness.”
Another grandmother found a way to remain calm during all of this. On her grandson’s level, parents are asked to review with their children over the summer break so they will retain what they have learned. “In my opinion, we just have a longer review period this year,” she wrote.
The Students’
Perspective . . .
Participants often overlooked are the students. They are making the biggest adjustment of all. Their schools are still standing, but they can’t go there. Their friends still exist, but they can’t be together. The routines on which their lives and mental well-being depend have been upended.
Several students wrote (some with a parent’s help) that they missed their friends the most. Some don’t like the videos that they have to watch as part of their school day — they miss their teachers!
An unanticipated consequence of this crisis is that some children are learning valuable lessons of another kind: self-reliance. Because their parents sometimes have other chores, many are beginning to initiate learning on their own. They are selecting books to read for themselves, learning basic cooking skills so that they can make something to eat when others can’t help them, and creating artwork or nature studies for their online classes.
For the only child, the challenge of isolation is more pressing. One student wrote, “The most disappointing thing is waking up every morning and having more schoolwork to do. I haven’t left my fenced yard since March 13th.”
Households with more than one child in residence have their own set of challenges. The younger child strives to do everything that the older one does, and such often brings unwelcome increased competition.
Now Back
to Those Ants . . .
My first mistake with the ant farm was to tell the girls that the ants would arrive with the farm. Turns out the ants don’t come until after the farm does. THEN you order them. I suppose the “Ant Police” want to make sure that the ants have a proper home to go to . . .
When the ants arrived, they got to work! The girls send updates about how many tunnels they have dug, what they are eating (did you know that today’s ant farms come with a feeding schedule just like one would get with a new puppy?), and everything else they observe.
It turned out that Hanna Grace’s second grade class was embarking on an online life sciences unit when the stay-at-home order came. Through sheer luck, the ant farm presented the perfect project for her to write about for her class. Odd to think that ants could have a fan club, but Hanna Grace’s class (and teacher) love them! As of this writing, they are still happily tunneling away, providing an unanticipated educational experience for the girls.
Learning Continues
Even Now . . .
In spite of every challenge, learning continues. The methods by which lessons are taught may be different, but the essence — involvement of the mind — remains. As Benjamin Franklin wrote, “Tell me and I forget, teach me and I may remember, involve me and I learn.”
