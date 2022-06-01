Writer’s Note:
Recently Jim and I watched James Cameron’s blockbuster movie, Titanic. We have seen it four times, but each time, we notice details that we have previously missed. We marvel at the examples of courage and bravery – and cowardice and selfishness – that are captured in that film. By latest information available, Titanic grossed $2.2 billion at the box office. Critically acclaimed, beautifully filmed, and with a wonderful cast, this movie will not be forgotten --- but neither will the actual story of the ill-fated Titanic --- GP
Remembering the Titanic
The pride of the White Star Line, the HMS Titanic set sail on her maiden voyage 110 years ago this past April. Her story – and the stories of those who experienced her sinking firsthand – continue to fascinate us. And why not? Her story is one of unprecedented success followed by unbelievable disaster.
The ship was the second of three Olympic Class ocean liners to be built through a partnership begun in 1909 between the Harland & Wolff shipyard in Belfast, Ireland, and the British shipping company White Star Line. The Olympic, the Titanic, and the Britannic were heralded as the next generation in luxury and transportation across the seas. Ironically, two of the three would sink – Titanic in 1912 and Britannic in 1916. Only Olympic would serve for 24 years before she was sold for scrap a few years later.
By the Numbers . . .
When the HMS Titanic was launched May 31, 1911, approximately one-third of the total population of Belfast came to the docks to watch. The launch itself took just slightly more than a minute to complete. At the time, the ocean liner was the largest movable manmade object in the world. She measured 882 feet and 9 inches long. The construction cost was $7.5 million (roughly equivalent to $400 million in today’s dollars). The owners insured the vessel for only $5 million because they were convinced that she was “unsinkable”.
Even while under construction, tragedy struck the ship. During this time there were 28 serious accidents, 218 minor accidents, and 8 people were killed --- the last one dying on the day of the launch. These incidents -- combined with the fact that Titanic was never christened – led many to believe that the ship was cursed.
On board for the fateful voyage were 908 crew members, 324 1st class passengers, 284 2nd class passengers, and 709 in 3rd class (aka steerage). Only 7o6 people survived. Of those who died, only 330 bodies were recovered, so 3 out of every 4 victims were lost at sea. Most of the bodies retrieved but never identified were from 3rd class. Many of these were traveling under assumed names as they sought to build a new life and new identity.
The estimated overall wealth of the passengers traveling in 1st class was $500 million. In addition, approximately $6 million in personal belongings – fabulous jewels, designer clothes, etc. – sank with the ship. To attract those 1st class passengers, the Titanic’s interior was patterned after the Ritz Hotel in London, considered at the time to be the most luxurious hotel in the world. The ocean liner had 4 restaurants and utilized 50,000 pieces of china. There were reading rooms, 2 libraries, 2 barber ships, a photographer’s dark room, a heated swimming pool, and Turkish baths. Not all of the amenities were available to all on board, however.
For her maiden voyage across the Atlantic, Titanic held 40,000 eggs, 12,000 bottles of wine and champagne, 20,000 bottles of beer, 8,000 cigars, and --- 4 large cases of opium. Opium was banned in America, but could be imported for medicinal uses. The richest family on board -- the Astors -- made a significant portion of their wealth through the opium trade.
Mega-Icebergs and Fate . . .
Some scholars with the International Ice Patrol believe that the snow that formed the iceberg that fatally damaged Titanic had fallen 100,000 years before the tragic collision. Other scholars have placed the number at closer to 25,000 years ago. The iceberg most likely had its beginnings in the ice fjords on Greenland’s southwestern coast. About 85% of all North Atlantic icebergs originate there. Some have identified an ice shelf in llulissat as the most accurate guess as to its origin. They estimate that it broke off from Greenland in 1910 or 1911 and began its journey south.
There are varying estimates as to how much of the deadly iceberg was visible above the water line when Titanic struck it. Most believe that it was between 50-100 feet high, and stretched between 100-400 feet long. Records indicate that only 30 seconds elapsed between the first sighting of the iceberg and the collision.
Further dooming the ship was the fact that the lookouts – those crewmen responsible for sighting icebergs – were without binoculars. There are several theories as to why this was the case. Most historians believe that a crewman accidentally took the key to the crow’s nest locker where the binoculars were kept when he left for reassignment to another ship shortly before Titanic’s voyage began.
Cheating Death . . .
In tragedies involving travel such as this one, there are always stories afterward about those who were supposed to be on board but, for a variety of reasons, were not. Such is true for Titanic.
Guglielmo Marconi, the brilliant Italian inventor of the wireless, was offered a free ticket for the voyage. His invention was in the Titanic’s control room for the maiden trip. He declined the gift and sailed a few days earlier. American novelist Theodore Dreiser wanted to sail on Titanic following a European vacation. His English publisher advised Dreiser that it was too expensive, so he sailed on another boat. He heard of the sinking while at sea. Milton Hershey, American chocolatier, planned to sail on the Titanic, but business challenges in the U.S. forced him to sail earlier on the Amerika. The Amerika was one of several ships that sent warnings of iceberg sightings to the Titanic. If he had sailed on the Titanic, we might never have had the pleasure of his iconic Hershey Bar. J. Pierpont Morgan, known as the “Napoleon of Wall Street” because of his financial acumen, decided not to go. He was at the Titanic’s launch and had a personal suite on the ship, but decided to remain in France on extended holiday. Alfred Vanderbilt, 34-year-old heir to the Vanderbilt shipping and railroad empire, was both lucky and unlucky. He did not travel on the Titanic, canceling so late that early newspaper accounts of the sinking listed him as a passenger. He died three years later at sea, a casualty of the Lusitania sinking. John R. Mott would never have been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1946 had he decided to sail that day. An influential evangelist of his day and official for the YMCA, Mott and a colleague passed up the Titanic, deciding to take a “more humble” ship for their voyage.
Survivors’ Stories . . .
In 2011, British journalist and author Andrew Wilson published a fascinating book entitled Shadow of the Titanic: The Extraordinary Stories of Those Who Survived. I read it and was intrigued by the depth of research and the number of facts that I had not encountered before.
For me, the most interesting parts of Wilson’s book were those that dealt with what happened afterwards to those who did manage to survive the sinking. There were some very famous people on board, and much attention has been paid to them and their lives. While acknowledging them, Wilson takes a closer look at the less famous ones, and discovers some fascinating patterns emerging from them.
Many of those who did survive struggled with depression for decades after – some even committing suicide. Others fell on hard times financially – after all, the Great Depression would soon follow. Still others couldn’t manage to find happy marriages, no matter how hard they tried. Some widows from the sinking did remarry, but not all of them made good choices. All in all, Wilson discloses that surviving the sinking led to much unhappiness for most of the survivors.
Some – in particular J. Bruce Ismay, the executive officer of the White Star Line who brokered the partnership with the Harland & Wolff shipyard -- lived with public scorn and blame. Ismay had developed the plans for building the Titanic and many in the public felt he was more concerned with the glitz and glamour of the accommodations than with the safety of the passengers. His reputation was not helped when he did not “go down” with the ship.
One of the most compelling stories Wilson tells is about Jack Thayer, a 17-year-old at the time of the sinking. He and a friend decided to jump off Titanic and take their chances swimming out to a lifeboat. Thayer made it; his friend did not. He went on to graduate from the University of Pennsylvania, to serve in WWI as an artillery office in the U.S. Army, and to marry and have 6 children. After a successful career and years of fighting depression, he committed suicide.
There is an interesting connection between Titanic and Thayer beyond the fact that he was a survivor. The day after he was rescued, Thayer described what he had seen to L. P. Skidmore, a passenger aboard the Carpathia rescue ship. Skidmore’s sketches would be used decades later by oceanographer Robert Ballard to help locate the Titanic wreckage on the ocean floor.
Phillip Franklin, vice president of the White Star Line, was quoted as saying just before sailing, “There is no danger that Titanic will sink. The boat is unsinkable and nothing but inconvenience will be suffered by the passengers.” Famous last words, yes?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.