Writer’s Note: Aristotle wrote, “To appreciate the beauty of a snowflake, it is necessary to stand out in the cold.” Two weeks ago, when a lovely snowfall changed our lake place into a kind of wonderland in white, I thought about with what perfect timing this snowfall had come. With all of the fire, hate, uncertainty, and fear being launched from every direction, along comes a snow that forces us to rethink what is beautiful — and what is important.
Here in north Louisiana, having snow to fall (and stick!) is such a rare event that we tend to stop everything just to enjoy the moments that we have it. There is magic to snow, a restorative element that gives us a new awareness of the wonders of God and nature.
Be thankful for the little things that come along to surprise and delight us. They are the things that matter. — GP
The Restorative Powers
of Snow
I still remember my first snow. I was in grade school, and living on Kenilworth, our family plantation, located just south of Newellton in Tensas Parish. I don’t remember actually seeing the snow falling – it may have fallen overnight – but I remember clearly the delight on my mother’s face when she awakened me with the news, “Come see! It snowed!”
As has happened with every snow I have experienced throughout my life, when I looked out, I saw that the landscape had been transformed. The farm that I knew like the back of my hand looked very different that early morning. Oh, the outbuildings — the commissary, dairy barn, chicken house, stable, and barns — were all still there. In the distance I could see our fields covered in white with only the far woods silhouetted in black against them to give me a sense of perspective.
Everything looked as though it were being hugged by a blanket of snow. In my childish exuberance, I wished for this magic to last forever, but the icicles along the roof edge were already beginning to drip slowly toward their own destruction. That’s one of the lessons about snow that children learn early in the South —snow leaves quickly.
Snow Makes Almost
Everyone a Child Again
Not everyone loves snow, of course. Carl Reiner once said, “A lot of people like snow. I find it to be an unnecessary freezing of water.” Sounds a bit “Grinchy”, doesn’t he? I feel sorry for him and others like him who fail to see the magic in snow, frankly. How sad it must be to be unable to appreciate a miracle!
For many of us, snow provides a wonderful excuse to become children again, if only for a few brief moments. Richard Gentry, a former student of mine from more years ago than either of us care to remember, perfectly captured that childlike feeling that comes over many of us when we realize that snow is falling. In response to my recent request on social media for snow stories, he wrote, “My wife came back to the room I was in and said, ‘It’s snowing!!’ And like two little kids we went wiggling and giggling down the hall then out into the yard. It was so quiet that for a short minute everything was peaceful and safe. The world was OK.”
Richard was not the only one who noticed that incredible silence. As I stood on our stair landing at the lake looking over the transformed landscape, I noticed it as well. It occurred to me that perhaps the silence was so noticeable because of the incredible noise “pollution” we had all endured over the past several months. When the snow comes, it not only makes beautiful the most unattractive things, but it also brings silence to the land. Daddy Moore, my grandfather, explained it to the “child me” this way. He said that the birds and all the other creatures were in prayer, thankful that this gift had come from Heaven. As the “adult me” stood on that landing and savored the quiet, I believed — like Richard — that the world was OK and that we were all going to be safe.
Early the morning following the overnight snowfall, Jennifer Sweeney was awakened by her son, Gabe. He told her that he wanted her to see the world outside, before cars and people disturbed the landscape. Although she had been planning to sleep late, she couldn’t resist her son’s request. “I threw a hoodie over my pajamas, shuffled to the car, and let my grown child chauffer me through the magic of Monroe in the snow,” Sweeney says. “I’m so glad I didn’t sleep through that peaceful drive and the memory it’s become. It was a quiet, special time together.”
However, those with pets met, in some instances, a noticeable resistance to the snow. Ro Worley observed that the snow was not especially good for dog-walking. “Max didn’t know what to do, or where to do it,” she said. “No grass!” Walter, Lou Davenport’s pup, wasn’t sure exactly what he was seeing. “He just barked at it!” Davenport said with a giggle.
Snow Memories
Brought Forward
Invariably, a rare snowfall down here conjures memories of other snows we have enjoyed. And though those snowfalls may have been few and far between, the memories they evoke are quick to surface!
Jim shared one of his favorite snow stories with me while we were enjoying hot chocolate. When he was working on his PhD at Ole Miss, the family lived in Oxford. One year the town got what Jim calls a “good snow” — meaning that the snow was deep enough for sledding. He borrowed a neighbor’s sled and put his young daughter, Paula, on his back. They then slid down their neighborhood hill — Jim on his tummy and Paula hanging on tight. He made only one mistake — he underestimated the speed that the two of them could generate on the sled. Before he knew it, they had hit a curb and were tossed under a large bush, both laughing like loons! No harm was done, but a wonderful family memory was made.
For others, a snow “adventure” might be a better description. Rudy Miksa remembers well the winter that the snow fell, and fell, and fell some more when he was attending university in Kalamazoo, Michigan. A series of massive snow storms hit in rapid succession, causing snow to pile up to the third story of their dormitory. The young men were snowbound inside for two days until a tunnel could be dug so they could get out of the front door and to the parking lot. When asked what the snow prisoners did for food, Miksa said that there were lots of hungry young men so it was a challenge. “We shared what we had in our rooms, and we rapidly emptied the several vending machines located in our dorm,” Miksa remembers. “It was three weeks before everything was totally accessible again.”
Brittani Durand’s snow memories began in her childhood when she loved sledding down the big hills in Arkansas. In the summer of 2016 with a young son of her own, Durand was visiting family in Arkansas and remembered those happy snow times. She was determined to get a snow sled for him. After some checking, she discovered that the local Walmart still had sleds, and because it was during the hot summer, they were 90% off. She knew she had to get one on the “slim chance” that snow would fall in Louisiana one day. “I had to haul it home in the front seat of my car in 100 degree weather,” she says. “I know Scot (her husband) was shaking his head when I came home, but guess who had a sled!” When the snow came — at last — two weeks ago, the Durand family was ready!
Snowmen Bring Joy
There are many local color stories that spring up when snow comes to Louisiana. The best ones are those that come about as simple acts of kindness. For those of us who are in the “older set”, getting a text from a neighbor asking if we need anything is always met with gratitude. Whether there is a need or not, the thoughtfulness of the gesture is a reminder of how important it is – especially during a pandemic – to remain connected to others.
The most frequently mentioned act of kindness discussed with this most recent snow was the snowmen that were built along the Louisville bridge. As commuters (and snow sightseers) were making their way across the bridge, they discovered little snowmen that had been crafted on each post on either side of the bridge. The man who made them, when asked by local media why he took the time to make them, said that he just wanted to make people smile. When Tim McIlweene was asked what he thought when he saw the snowmen, he said “It reminded me of our shared humanity which is so important during these difficult and politically divisive and charged days.”
New York Times bestselling author Rachel Cohn observed, “I love snow for the same reason I love Christmas. It brings people together while time stands still.” For a few hours on a recent, very cold January morning, the snow did just that.
