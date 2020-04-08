Writer’s Note: As I sit thinking about this column, I am struck once again by how much change we are experiencing. Two weeks ago, I wrote about the history of pandemics and how this newest one was just one in a long line of them. I mentioned that we were keeping our senses of humor through it all and were finding ways to cope. That was before the “stay at home” order shut down much of life as we know it in Louisiana.
Some years ago while I was directing work in ULM’s Office of Public Affairs, a staff member left a sign on my desk. It featured the cartoon character, Gilbert, saying, “Change is good. YOU go first!” When I saw it, I had to sit down because I was laughing so hard!
On that day, it was the context in which the gift was given as much as the message that it delivered that amused me so. You see, this was during a very turbulent time for the university — the mascot change. There were many reasons that this change had to be made, and many reasons that many hated the idea. Still, it had to happen, and our office was caught right in the middle of the crossfire.
In the years since, the changes (NLU to ULM) and (Chief Brave Spirit to Ace the Warhawk) have gradually become part of our community’s identity and although some still rankle, on the whole the change has been endured well and accepted.
Now we face a new, much bigger change — a change in lifestyle and day-to-day routines brought about by an invisible enemy capable of inflicting great harm. How we respond to this change — individually, as a community, as a state, and as a nation — will define our generation for generations to come.
Just think — your grandchildren will be reading about this historic time in their schoolbooks! Those who choose careers in economics or medicine will carefully study this time in world history — both what happened to address the pandemic and the economic free-for-all that accompanied it as well as what lessons were learned from it all.
We are living history. That’s a sobering thought for anyone.
Quarantine Who???
So, how’s this “stay at home” business working out for you? Your answer, I suspect, will depend on your age, the status of your new routine, and whether or not you or those you love are sick.
Each person, no matter how young or how old, is making significant adjustments in day-to-day living. There are changes to virtually every aspect of our lives.
Actually, the majority of us are not (yet) actually “quarantined” although those testing positive for COVID-19 and/or showing symptoms certainly are. Jim has said for several weeks that this won’t become “real” to people until they hear of someone they know having the disease. Several days ago we learned of a close friend who has been placed in home quarantine with two of her family members as they confront the disease with medicines and rest. Hearing that absolutely made the disease more “real” for us.
Still, we are all tossing around the word “quarantine” pretty freely, so I thought I’d take a look at what that word actually means, and at the history of quarantines in our world. As usual, I did a little research.
Hippocrates, Leviticus, and Quarantinario . . .
Separating a person who is sick, or who may perhaps become sick, from others is an ancient concept for disease control. The great Greek physician, Hippocrates, discussed the separation idea in 400 B.C. In the Old Testament, Leviticus gives fairly specific instructions as to how to do it.
In 1348-1349 the Bubonic Plague (also called the Black Death) raged through Europe, killing millions. Historians contend that Venice, a major trade destination, was among the first cities to impose what the Venetians called “quarantinario” (which is “40” in Italian). It came from their practice of making any ship attempting to dock in their port wait 40 days before any goods or passengers could disembark.
It is from this word that we get our modern day term, “quarantine”.
As a further precaution, the Venetians selected a coastal island where those sick, or suspected to be sick, were sent until they either recovered or died. This separation from the general population was a sensible step during a time of very little understanding about disease.
These Venetian plague experiences were being felt in other Italian cities including Florence where Giovanni Boccaccio (1313-1375), an Italian poet and scholar, lived during this outbreak. Here Boccaccio wrote the Decameron, a “frame tale” (a central story that serves as the background for a collection of related tales – in this case, a description of life within Florence that sends 10 people to escape to the countryside in an attempt to avoid the disease). His writing provided future medical historians with one of the earliest descriptions of life during a plague. While the tales themselves are bawdy and lewd, the story that connects them offers a chilling account of the daily horrors that come with such disease.
Some History
About Quarantines . . .
Quarantines of varying degrees can be traced through history. In the United States, the Yellow Fever epidemic in Philadelphia in 1793 saw a tenth of that young city’s population wiped out. Here, as in Venice, a special place outside of the populated area was set aside for quarantining sailors who were believed to be spreading the disease.
A century later, in 1892, New York City was besieged by typhus together with cholera. Immigrants arriving from Europe were believed to be the “carriers” but before anyone realized what was happening, they had dispersed to family homes or lodgings and begun spreading both diseases. Historians believe that at least some of these (approximately 70 people) were placed in quarantine in tents erected on an island in the East River.
In 1900, San Francisco created a rope and barbed wire barrier around part of Chinatown in an attempt to quarantine the residents within and contain a suspected outbreak of Bubonic Plague. This quarantine was quickly abandoned after it was determined that there was no plague present.
New York City wasn’t so fortunate — their outbreak of typhoid in 1907 was very real. When the human “carrier” of the disease was identified (Mary Mallon, aka “Typhoid Mary” who was a cook), she was sent to the same island in the East River that the typhus and cholera ill had been quarantined 15 years earlier.
Interestingly, Ms. Mallon served her 3-year quarantine on the island but then broke her promise not to ever work as a cook again. When her deceit was discovered, she was returned to the island and quarantined there for the remainder of her life – nearly a quarter of a century.
Since then, quarantines have been imposed in a number of countries throughout the world. According to medical historians, in some of these the separation has helped curb disease; in others, it appears to have had no negligible impact.
Not Technically
Quarantined . . . Yet
OK. Now is the time for all of us to take a deep breath and get a grip. History shows us that things a lot worse than a “stay at home” order could be our lot.
First, remember — always — that as hard as we think we have it at any one time, at least most of us have the option to stay at home.
So many among us, those deemed essential — healthcare workers at all levels including pharmacists and EMTs, fire and police, financial institutions, and grocery stores, among others — do not have that option. They are truly on the frontline for the rest of us, carrying on their jobs in spite of risk to their own health. We are in their debt, and will be for some time to come.
We must remember that we are not being carted off to an island in a river, or to an offshore island to live in exile, or having our neighborhoods roped off with barbed wire. No, we are being asked to stay in our homes except for trips that are absolutely necessary. As so many have observed, for this particular war we are not being asked to go off to foreign lands to fight the enemy; we are being asked to sit right in our own homes to fight it. Instead of bearing arms, we are wearing masks.
The most stressful part of this enforced hiatus from “normal life” is probably the separation that we feel from our family and friends. For those with access to technology communications tools, email and a variety of visual apps are making “talking” and “visiting” possible albeit through electronics. I was amused recently to see some online friends inviting others to attend a “virtual happy hour” online during which they could visit, share stories, and relax together.
Aside from those medically impacted by this disease directly, I feel most for those high school and university students who have been anticipating graduation this spring.
These young (and in the case of graduate students, not so young) people have done everything right — they’ve studied hard, not given up, and prepared themselves for the next phase of their life.
The “light at the end of the tunnel” for them has been their graduation ceremony: walking across that stage, accepting that hard earned diploma, and then moving the tassel on their mortarboard to the other side denoting their new status. Now it seems likely that their diplomas will come to them through the mail. Not exactly what they had been anticipating.
Knowing that we are all living in most unusual times even as we are making history does little to soften the fears, anger, frustrations, worry, and sorrow that naturally flow over us. What will help all of us no matter our condition is to have faith that this will pass, and life will move forward once again.
Perhaps if we use this time to rethink the differences between our “needs” and “wants”, we may be surprised at what becomes truly important to each of us. A thankful attitude will go a long way toward our recovery.
