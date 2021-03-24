Writer’s Note: During this month, thanks to the Concordia Parish Public Library and Delta Bank, I have had the pleasure of presenting a videotaped book review online of Erik Larson’s Churchill biographical time capsule, The Splendid and the Vile (published February 25, 2020). I call the book a “time capsule” because it only covers from May 10, 1940, through New Year’s Eve 1941 — a relatively short portion of Churchill’s 90 years on earth. Even so, many historians place this among the most critical periods in the history of western civilization.
I was drawn to Larson’s book because of my own family involvement in World War II. Several uncles, a cousin, and an aunt served overseas during that horror, and I grew up hearing their stories (some told in person; others relayed through relatives — not all were willing to speak openly of those experiences). A common theme running through all of them was this: defeat of Hitler was essential if the western world were to continue.
Larson presents Sir Winston Churchill as a thoroughly interesting human being first, and as a world leader who has been credited with saving Britain second. It is the humanity of Churchill — and that of his family and close associates during the Luftwaffe bombing campaign — that makes WWII come “alive” for us these 80+ years since the Blitz.
But it is always those personal accounts — told either by the people who lived through them or retold by people who heard them tell their stories — that make such horrors become “real” to us, isn’t it? Bernadette Cahill reminded me of the truth in this when she wrote to me recently about her own family’s Blitz experience. — GP
The WWII Blitz You’ve
Probably Never Heard of
When most people hear the term “blitz” in connection with WWII, they think of two towns — London and Canterbury. There is a general awareness that other places were also bombed, but the focus often seems to be on these two. Author Eric Larson gives countless examples of the Blitz ordeal as experienced by Londoners. After all, London is home to the British government and the Royal Family. Because of this, London is the “heart” of the English people and Hitler believes that if he takes it, he takes the whole of Britain — and the west.
During the time period covered in The Splendid and the Vile, Larson carefully weaves together firsthand accounts, news accounts, documentary research, and diary entries from a variety of sources. By his own admission, Larson at first intended to write the story of the Blitz experience from the point-of-view of ordinary Londoners trying to live their lives in the midst of the bombs and flames — the perspective of the “man on the street”, if you will. As he delved deeper into his research, Larson realized the key to the story was Churchill.
Churchill encouraged and inspired the populace, put together a leadership team (albeit nontypical for British government) and empowered them to bring Britain’s alarmingly weak military and naval resources up to war footing, kept his political opposition from toppling him, and slowly and steadily developed an argument so compelling that the U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt finally brought the United States into WWII to participate directly in the liberation of Europe and save Britain.
According to Larson’s research, Churchill did all of this without losing his own clear-eyed sense of purpose. While others both before him (notably Neville Chamberlain) and during the Blitz (the French) had argued that appeasement with Hitler was the best and wisest course of action, Churchill never bought that. He was acutely aware long before many what an invasion of Britain would really mean for Europe and beyond.
A Letter Comes . . .
After receiving an email advising her about my book review, a good friend who had attended some of my “in-person” library presentations wrote me a letter that enriched my understanding of the Blitz. Bernadette Cahill and her husband, Ron, try to spend time between the United States and her homeland, Scotland, although not as much as they would like. She began her letter in this way:
“I am glad you are promoting Churchill, because the freedom of our world was saved by his leadership and Britain’s grim determination during those dark days when we stood alone on the edge of a fascist/communist continent. My Mum and Dad spoke of him with pride and reverence, reliving his speeches often and the effect he had on the morale of the British people. I remember him late in life and watched his funeral on the BBC.”
Bernadette was born in Clydebank, Scotland, nearly five years after WWII ended, but the wartime experiences were no less real to her. She remembers hearing sirens as a child as they were being tested that she describes as “. . . a horrific crescendo that faded out slowly, echoing all around the hills”. As an adult living in Little Rock, Arkansas, in 2011, Bernadette would again hear sirens — this time warning of tornadoes. She realized then for the first time how those sirens being tested during her childhood in Scotland must have brought the horrors of the bombs back to her mother, maternal grandparents, aunts, and uncles.
The Clydebank Blitz
March 13-14, 1941 . . .
Before WWII, Clydebank was part of an area known as Clydeside, a region that included the region around Glasgow, Scotland. Clydebank was located northwest of Glasgow on the River Clyde’s northern bank. During the 19th and early 20th centuries, it was the center of shipbuilding) and industry.
Larson briefly mentions this area in a section concerning Hermann Goring and decisions Goring made in early March 1941. Weather was promising, so Goring decided that the time was right to launch a renewed aerial bombing attack against the British Isles. He began his campaign against Liverpool on March 12th, and then the following two nights he bombed Clydeside.
This became known as the “Clydebank Blitz” because Clydebank was the town that absorbed the most bombs during the two-night raid. Historians report that of the 12,000 homes in Clydebank, 4,000 were completely destroyed and fewer than 10 escaped damage. Historians count the Clydebank Blitz as the
“. . . worst case of destruction and civilian deaths in Scotland during the war. The two nights saw 528 people dead and 617 residents seriously injured”. (See warhistoryonline.com/world-war-ii/forgotten-blitz-scot)
Thankfully, Bernadette’s family escaped either into the surrounding hills or local bomb shelters. Her family was able to be rehoused fairly quickly primarily because they were shipbuilders and as such, considered essential workers. A letter written by Bernadette’s grandmother a few weeks after the Blitz indicates that the family lived for a time in a town south of the River Clyde.
Even though they had escaped and been able to return to work, the horrors of those nights did not diminish. Bernadette continued her letter to me with this personal account from her family of what happened that first night of the Clydesbank Blitz:
“That night my mother had been teaching and fire-watching. She was walking home when the bombs began to fall and when she got to the house, it was a mass of rubble. She walked through all that hell to the church, but the church was bombed to smithereens. The harried priest told her to go home. But she had no home to go to and finding the others took time, though I have little information about that.”
Bernadette still has the fur coat that her mother was wearing on that fateful night. After having it with her in America, several years ago she decided to take it back to Scotland “where it belonged”. Her sister. Dr. Catherine Smith in Stirling, now has the cherished family heirloom under her care.
Clydebank has never fully recovered from the Blitz. The town was home to John Brown & Company, the shipyard that built world-famous Cunard ocean liners including the Queen Elizabeth, Queen Mary, and QEII.
Bernadette’s family worked on those ships. She remembers riding her bike across piles of rubble that had been created from houses demolished after the Blitz. She also played in some of the many bomb shelters that survived.
Why Was the Clydebank Blitz Kept Quiet? . . .
Historians report that Clydebank was the only town in the British Isles that was evacuated after a blitzkrieg. Even so, very little was known at the time or for a long time after that such a bombing had even happened. This was all part of a plan to keep the enemy from knowing exactly what had been destroyed and to maintain morale among the British people. To accomplish this, Churchill imposed censorship on this and other bombings.
But the people of Clydebank knew. Bernadette wrote that even soldiers returning home to visit family had no idea about what their town had gone through. There was so much destruction that many could not even find where their homes had stood.
The Greatest Generation Held . . .
Bernadette closed her letter expressing a sentiment felt by countless others, then and today.
“If that generation had not held on in Britain by its fingernails, there would have been no war to win and Freedom would have been dead a long time ago. The lessons of that time need revisiting especially today, so I am glad you are doing this at Concordia Parish library.”
I couldn’t agree more. And it is through personal accounts like those Bernadette shared that we are reminded of the importance of those lessons. Churchill once wrote, “Of all the small nations of this earth, perhaps only the ancient Greeks surpass the Scots in their contribution to mankind.” It is easy to see why he felt that way.
To view the book review, go to concordialibrary.org and click on the Churchill poster. Review is available 24/7 throughout March.
