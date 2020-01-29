Writer’s Note: This column is dedicated to the cats that have made my life richer by showing me that — in spite of what cartoonist and Peanuts creator Charles M. Schulz insisted — love is sometimes MORE than a warm puppy.
Schulz was a “dog person” — for proof, look no further than his most famous character, Snoopy. Schulz did introduce a cat character in his strips in 1958. The cat (never seen) was known as “The Cat Next Door”.
The interplay between Snoopy and the cat began with Snoopy saying some snarky things about the unseen cat followed by a frame showing the word “SLASH” and Snoopy flying through the air. The final frame featured a battered Snoopy with scratch marks. Clearly, the cat had won.
It’s not easy to be a cat advocate in a world where cats — like Snoopy’s nemesis — may win the battle but lose the public relations war. The truth is that cats simply don’t care. They are impressed with themselves, and don’t need to impress others.
Here, then, is a salute to the cats I’ve known who have made me their own —when, and only when, they wanted to . . . GP
On Behalf of Cat Lovers Everywhere
I know that you “cat people” are out there — “closet” cat lovers who hide your attraction to cats. I know this from the postings that I see on Facebook — pictures of cats doing adorable things while interacting with obvious affection with their humans. I know this because I see the enormous quantities of cat food, cat litter, cat toys, cat clothing, and cat beds for sale everywhere. Someone is buying this stuff . . .
Many — though not those selling cat items — might be surprised to learn that cats are the most popular house pet in America, with 34% of American homes welcoming over 95.6 million of them indoors. Cat products, cat healthcare, cat sitters —all of these represent a billion-dollar industry.
A Brief History
of Domesticated Cats . . .
How did cats manage to become so much a part of our lives? Research shows that all domestic cats descended from the Middle East and can be traced through DNA to a wildcat there, Felis sylvestris. It was in the Near East that records first show serious efforts to domesticate cats approximately 12,000 years ago. (Dogs who helped early humans hunt were domesticated considerably earlier).
Interest in cats heightened as man began to store food. Cats found a ready food supply, and man found a helper to eradicate rats.
Archaeological records often feature images or references to the cat. Ancient Egyptians revered cats, and acat cemetery near Beni-Hassan held 300,000 cat mummies. If someone killed a cat, that act resulted in the death penalty. The Romans saw cats as symbols of liberty, no doubt based on cats’ insistence on leading independent lives on their own terms. During the Middle Ages, cats endured a rough time when they were demonized in Europe. They were believed to be associates of witches and the devil. Our own contemporary image of the witch riding on her broom with a cat riding behind reflects these dark associations. By the 18th century, cats’ reputations had been restored and they were becoming popular household pets worldwide. Evidence shows that the cat arrived in the New World with the Pilgrims.
Cats are recognized in two classes: non-pedigree (often referred to as “tabby cats” — the ones that are the most popular in America) and pedigreed. There are 42 recognized pedigreed breeds of cats now listed by the Cat Fanciers Association (founded in 1906 in the USA). The Persian is the most popular among the pedigreed, noted for its calm, gentle nature and luxurious coat. The second most popular is the Siamese, popular in spite of its often mysterious, aloof nature and aggressive behavior.
Dogs Work . . .
Cats Do Not
It is clear to those living in Louisiana that dogs are kings — the head of the pack, so to speak. Many work, for heaven’s sake! Some willingly — heck, gleefully — jump into freezing water and swim to grab a duck and then come back to their owners to deliver it. Admirable? Certainly.
Cats will also bring things to their humans albeit not in the same way. I cannot imagine any cat I’ve ever known jumping into freezing water for any reason, let alone on command. Cats are not generally dependable for retrieving anything that they are ordered to go get. No, their “gifts” are given from their hearts and left as special “tributes” for their humans. It is imperative that cat owners remember this when they find themselves on the receiving end of their cat’s love.
These cat “gifts” aren’t ducks, but they are (most of the time) dead. The cat leaves the treasure (a bird wing, mouse tail, snake “parts”, squirrel tail, etc.) at or near the front door to be discovered later by his human. If the cat is fortunate enough to have convinced his human to provide him a cat door, these gifts may be found inside of the home. This ups the pleasure — for the cat.
Cats Get a Bad Rap . . .
There are countless jokes made at cats’ expense, most focusing on their “aloof” behavior. Frankly, it comes to this: Cats are particular. They are quietly contemplative, and are very selective about who gets their attention and/or their love. Cats are not dogs. Mark Twain captured the difference in the two perfectly when he wrote, “If animals could speak, the dog would be a blundering outspoken fellow; but the cat would have the rare grace of never saying a word too much.”
Among my earliest interactions with cats were with my mother. She was a “cat person” in a dog-centered world, but she still managed to make certain that I understood the value of a cat’s love.
Mother taught me that although kittens were small and soft, they came fully equipped to protect themselves. They were born blind, but they already had tiny claws that could scratch and teeth like needles. As they grew, so did those claws and teeth. The trick, my mother taught me, was to learn to communicate with the kitten so that he didn’t feel threatened or frightened. If the kitten was calm, I was safe.
Several years later at Kenilworth, I found myself isolated. Had it not been for books and the Kenilworth cats, I would have been a lonely little girl! During my years there, I saw that the Kenilworth cats were actually working, too. Their “job” was to rid the place of rats, a task they eagerly embraced. Oh, there were dogs on the place, and they were at the top of the pecking order, but the cats had earned their rightful place, too.
With Deepest Affection . . .
When I became a mother, I wanted my daughter also to understand the “ways of cats”. When she was in first grade, I gave her a yellow “tabby” kitten. She named him “Morris” and Jim added a middle initial — “T” — for “trouble”. Full disclosure here — Jim had gone through five decades of life without having a cat for a pet, so he was a “dog person”. It took Morris T. about three weeks to convert — and own — him.
Morris T. loved Leigh and being “top kitty” in the neighborhood. He would romp around on the roof of our home, taunting the neighborhood dogs from above. Later, when we moved, Morris T. moved with us, never looking back. The belief that cats can’t be moved is simply not true. The only thing Morris T. couldn’t be separated from was his human family.
Years later, after Morris T. ran out of his nine lives, we were selected by an adult white cat with black markings. He was starving and exhausted when he arrived on our back courtyard. After a few days of cat food and gentle persuasion, he decided that we “would do” and took up residence. Al E. Cat, too, was utterly devoted until his death.
Today, I get my “cat fix” from neighborhood cats near our lake house on Lake Bartholomew. Thing 1 and Thing 2 own the Brown family a few lots away and consider our property to be part of their prime hunting territory. Kitty McKoin lives right next door, and allows me to play with him when his human is out of town. A special treat for our granddaughters when they come visit from North Carolina is to go visit Kitty. They own a Golden Retriever named Cajun, but Kitty owns them.
A Toast to the Cats . . .
Let us all raise a cup of cream in honor of the cat. Sigmund Freud (a “cat person”) wrote, “Time spent with cats is never wasted.” I couldn’t agree more.
