Writer’s Note: This column is written especially for my husband, Jim, who recently took me on an amazing journey through time. Thanks to his remarkably sharp memory, I was given a glimpse of a time before I was born — and of times before even he was born. People whose names I had often heard him speak of — Billy Dunavent, Addison Garrett, Reese Yant, Dolphus Potts — came alive for me in ways they never had before as we drove through the gentle rolling hills of western Tennessee. Jim enjoyed remembering and telling me the old family stories, and I loved listening!
There are many gifts that we can give during this special season, but the greatest of these is our time. Sharing a memory or two over a cup of hot chocolate is just the thing to lift our spirits and remind us of what is truly important in life. — GP
A Journey Through Time
In early October, Jim and I were enjoying breakfast one morning when he said, “I know something we should do.” Curious, I asked him what that might be. “We need to take a road trip through north Alabama and western Tennessee,” he replied. “Let’s go!” I said with a grin.
A Travel Plan Emerges . . .
Over the next several weeks, this road trip plan of his began to take a more specific form. It morphed from a very general journey through several Southern states into one during which we would seek out several very specific destinations. It seems that this trip had a purpose.
Before I tell you more, it is important that you know that Jim loves history (as do I) and has over the past several years done an informal, though comprehensive study of the American Civil War. His primary source is The Civil War: A Narrative, a three-volume work written by the late distinguished historian, Shelby Foote.
I did not learn until late summer — when he began rereading the Foote trilogy — that he had not actually read all three volumes the first time through. Turns out he had read Volumes 1 and 2 to completion, but had stopped after only a few chapters in Volume 3. When I asked him why he
hadn’t also finished the last volume, he replied, “I already know how it ends.”
This time, however, Jim did finish Volume 3. In it he found some intriguing facts — some concerning his native Alabama and Tennessee — that further captured his interest. That renewed interest — combined with memories from long ago when his parents would take him on trips to see places and monuments that were important to his own family history — became the genesis for our journey. Jim wanted very much to revisit some of these and to share them with me.
Time Travel . . .
In our high tech, special effects, and computer-generated graphics age, it is easy to dismiss the idea of traveling back and forth through time as something that happens only in fiction. Even though, we continue to be fascinated by the concept.
This fascination is not new, of course. Early writers were just as fascinated by the idea. One of the earliest successful examples was Mark Twain’s novel, A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court, published in 1889. The H.G. Wells’ story, “The Time Machine”, published in 1895, also stirred the public’s interest. A century later, many were fascinated by high school student Marty McFly, who finds himself transported (in a DeLorean, no less!) back in time. This 1985 movie classic, “Back to the Future” was the highest grossing movie in that year. It clearly charmed many.
Those of you reading this who scoff at the idea of time travel need to think again. The truth is that every single one of us travels through time every time we remember. We “travel” through our past in our memories, and they allow us to put ourselves once again in places that held special meanings to us with people who have long since passed away. If we are fortunate, we can remember the sound of their voices and their laughter. These are precious moments when we leave our “present” and move back through the years.
A Man Remembers
the Boy . . .
Jim’s love of history and keen interest in the American Civil War can be traced directly to his parents and his grandparents. His awareness of the Civil War is part of a family memory, passed down by word-of-mouth until Ancestry.com began unlocking more of the connections.
Among our destinations on our road trip were Pulaski and Minor Hill, Tennessee. These were places that Jim had visited first before he was a teenager. This was a time when he enjoyed going on Sunday drives with his father. This was the one day of the week when his father was “off” and the two of them could share some one-on-one time together.
As we were looking at a road atlas and thinking about our upcoming road trip, Jim shared a memory of one particular day that he spent with his dad. They drove to a very small town in southwestern Tennessee named Minor Hill. Just out of the little town, Jim’s father took Jim to see a memorial to Sam Davis.
Sam Davis was a Confederate scout who was executed by Union Forces on the courthouse grounds of the county seat — Pulaski, Tennessee. His crime? Refusing to betray anyone connected with the information he was carrying in his role as a courier for the Confederacy.
Jim learned from his father of the extraordinary heroism with which Davis faced death. As a result of the high esteem in which the public held Davis, not one but numerous memorials were erected in his honor: south of Minor Hill where Davis was captured, on the courthouse grounds in Pulaski where he was tried and hanged, in Smyma near his birthplace, and on the southeast corner of the Tennessee state capitol in Nashville, among others.
The memorial near Minor Hill was the place where Jim first learned the story of Davis. Hearing the story of the “Boy Hero of the Confederacy” from his father, Jim was impressed with the importance of giving one’s word and then keeping it at all costs.
Together, as we walked around the memorial nearly 80 years after Jim had first walked there, we truly traveled back in time. I was privileged to see Jim there as he must have been as a boy, earnestly listening to his father. Both of us were privileged to travel even further back in time as we explored together the history of not only Sam Davis, but also the battle areas nearby at the Pulaski courthouse later that day.
A Chance Encounter . . .
After a quick lunch, Jim and I prepared to visit the historical archives collection in the Pulaski Courthouse. While we were on the courthouse grounds looking over an oversized concrete map of Giles County that had been created there, a local attorney — a Mr. Fowkles — stopped by. He introduced himself and asked me about our interest in Giles County. I told him that my husband’s people on his father’s side were from there.
After a quick chat, I took him over to where Jim was. It soon became clear that Fowlkes had actually known some of Jim’s kinfolk. At one point, Fowlkes said that he knew a JB Potts who was currently living in an assisted living facility in Pulaski. Jim’s response, “My name is JB Potts”.
Jim then told him about his father and grandfather’s journey on foot from near there down to Florence, Alabama, in search of work around 1891 or 1892. Jim said that he had relatives near Prospect, Tennessee, and on property through which Richland Creek (a major feature in Giles county geography) ran. As a boy, Jim would often spend time at the “Yant Place” on Richland Creek, sitting on their swinging bridge eating chess pie and shooting turtles. Those memories came pouring out, and once again I could “see” my husband as a boy, swinging on that bridge.
Fowlkes’ final “gift” to Jim was to tell him that there are still several Potts and Yant families living in and around Aspen Hill (a small town not far from Minor Hill). While we were unable to either visit JB Potts in the assisted living facility or to travel to Aspen Hill on this trip, we were nevertheless grateful for these new leads in Jim’s genealogy quest.
Discovering
A Family Bible . . .
After our visit with Fowlkes, we went upstairs in the courthouse to visit the archives. There we encountered Miss Elizabeth — the same dedicated historian and record-keeper whom we had met 14 years before when we first came to Pulaski to explore the Potts family records. She was still as kind and generous with her time as she had been back then.
When we asked to review the Potts records to see if anything new had been added, Miss Elizabeth’s eyes twinkled and she excused herself. As we were looking through the files, she returned carrying a very large, very heavy old family Bible. “This,” she said with a smile, “may be of some help to you.”
“This” was a Potts family Bible published in 1857 and holding handwritten entries of births, marriages, and deaths beginning in 1827. There — in faded but unbelievably beautiful handwriting — lay records of generations of the Potts family in Giles County. Jim sat holding the Bible, straining to read the names and dates written there.
Miss Elizabeth also produced a letter dated July 19, 2017, written by an attorney practicing in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, that conveyed the Potts Family Bible to the Giles County historical archives. The attorney had been executer for the estate of a Mrs. Hester whose mother’s maiden name was Louise Potts. He had come across the Bible while working on that estate and believed that it might be of value to future historians.
Although we have not yet been able to examine the photographs of the Bible inscriptions that we took during the short time we were there, Jim has seen enough to know that this is part of his family history. One of the women named is “Tennessee” — the name of a cousin Jim heard his father mention often when he was a young boy. In the deep winter at the beginning of the coming new year, we hope to give this relic the time that it deserves and to place at least some of its information in Jim’s family tree.
Proverbial Wisdom Passed Down . . .
There is an old proverb that seems appropriate just now. It is most often attributed to Alexander Pope in 1732 and reads, “As the twig is bent, so grows the tree.” I have no doubt that Jim’s love for history -- and especially his love for his own family’s history -- was kindled on those precious Sunday outings with his parents to historic sites and “old home places” connected to earlier generations. Their memories transported Jim back to times before his own birth, and in some instances, to times before theirs.
This, then, is the reality of time travel — sweet memories that remain with us long after an experience is over and the people sharing it with us are gone. Jim traveled physically nearly 1,000 miles on this recent journey, but he — and I with him — traveled much, much further through his precious memories.
