Glenwood Regional Medical Center earned national recognition for its efforts to increase organ, eye, and tissue donor registrations across the state through the Workplace Partnership for Life (WPFL) Hospital Organ Donation Campaign.
The WPFL is a national initiative that unites the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) and the organ donation community with workplaces across the nation in spreading the word about the importance of donation.
The WPFL Hospital Organ Donation Campaign challenges hospitals and healthcare organizations to “let life bloom” by educating their staff, patients, visitors and communities about the critical need for organ, eye, and tissue donation, including offering opportunities to register as organ donors.
Glenwood earned Platinum recognition for conducting awareness and registry activities between October 2021 and April 2022, prompting 11 new donor registrations during that period, and for continuing to respond to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, while navigating those changes and challenges within their hospital and community.
Glenwood was one of 1,659 organizations to participate in the 2022 campaign.
“We are honored to earn Platinum recognition and continue LOPA’s mission to promote organ, eye and tissue donation,” said Lori Mathieu, CNO. “We realize the importance of organ, eye and tissue donation and the impact it can have on both recipients as well as the donor families.”
The 2022 Hospital Campaign efforts added registrations to state registries, including registrations from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Since its inception in 2011, the campaign has generated 27,389 registrations, as well as united donation advocates at hospitals with representatives from their local organ procurement organizations, Donate Life America affiliates and state and regional hospital associations.
Glenwood Regional worked with the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency to leverage its outreach efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.