Go Care Community Health Center will host an HIV testing event on June 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 a.m. at 1801 N 7th Street in West Monroe.
The test is free and visitors can expect receive results in less than five minutes. There are no appointments for this event.
Monday, June 27th is National HIV Testing Day. Since 1995, this special day has been set aside to encourage HIV testing. It is recommended everyone between the age 13 and 64 test; however, those at a higher risk should test more often. Testing is the first step to a healthy life and prevents the spread of HIV.
Representatives from radio station 100.1 The Beat will be broadcasting live on-site and with refreshments available. Attendees can apply for multiple drawings to be held at 4:00 p.m. for cash and prizes donated by local businesses. These prizes include cash prizes from $25 to $250 as well as a grand cash prize of $1,000 sponsored by Reliant Healthcare.
This theme for this year is “HIV Testing is Self-Care.”
Knowing one’s status is the gateway to engaging in prevention or treatment services that make living a long, healthy life possible. Testing is the key to ending the HIV epidemic.
There are 22,500 people in Louisiana living with HIV and an estimated 13 percent more, or 3,000 who don’t know they have it. Nearly 40 percent of new HIV transmissions are from people who don’t know they have the virus.
There are 45,000 new HIV diagnoses every year in the United States. More than 90 percent of these could be prevented by testing and diagnosing people living with HIV and ensuring they receive early, ongoing treatment.
People who test negative have prevention tools such as condoms and PrEP, a drug used to prevent HIV, at their disposal. They can make decisions about sex, drug use, and health care to reduce the risk of contracting HIV.
