A group of nine Catholic Christian ladies who call themselves GPS (God’s Powerful Servants) made three families happy for this upcoming Thanksgiving. The ladies purchased and presented food baskets to three cafeteria workers at Our Lady of Fatima School. The three recipients were Theresa Johnson, Theresa Robinson, and Bessie Pratt who were totally surprised and thankful for the nice gesture. The baskets contained a turkey, eggs, butter, bread, and an abundance of other items to complete a nice Thanksgiving meal. The GPS ladies recently collected and donated school supplies to Our Lady of Fatima School. The GPS members are Monica Addison, Gaye Craig, Kathy Gilstrap, Margaret Horne, Pat Joseph, Sherri Letlow, Frances Sampognaro, Karen Siegel, and Margaret Tarver.

