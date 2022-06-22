Miss Louisiana Watermelon Festival Gracie Reichman, of Colfax took home the 2022 Miss Louisiana crown last weekend at the W.L. “Jack” Howard Theater in Monroe.
Reichman, who won second runner-up at last year’s Miss Louisiana Competition, is a kinesiology and health sciences major with a focus on sports medicine at Louisiana Tech University. She was one of four competitors from Louisiana Tech.
During the three days of competition, Reichman competed against 28 other competitors in private interview, social impact, onstage question, talent and red carpet.
Last week, Reichman also won the preliminary talent competition as well as an overall talent award with a clogging routine set to “Blue Suede Shoes.”
Reichman is expected to represent the state in the Miss America competition in January 2023.
The Miss Louisiana Organization awarded $60,500 in cash scholarships and made available $300,000 in in-kind scholarships.
Fourth runner-up was McKenzie Connely, Miss Dixie Stockshow, third runner-up was Anna Claire Lemoine, Miss Minden, second runner-up was Jourdan Waddell, Miss Bell of the D’Arbonne and first runner-up was Makenzie Scroogs, Miss Northwestern LOB.
Miss Louisiana Corporate sponsors include: The City of Monroe, The Monroe/ West Monroe Convention and Visitors Bureau, The University of Louisiana Monroe, The Propane Dealers of Louisiana, Vantage Health Plan and TownePlace Suites of Monroe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.