Brown Bag: A Free Concert Series will be held Thursday, June 24, from noon-1 p.m. This week’s featured guest is Grayson May.
Southern Smoke Slingers will be on side with $5 chicken salad sandwich plates with chips and a cookie. Bring your picnic blankets and lawn chairs.
The event is sponsored by the Bastrop Lions Club, The NELA Arts Council, Morehouse General Hospital, Snyder Museum and Morehouse Tourism.
