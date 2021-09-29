BRACO Construction broke ground for the 20th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway on Sept. 21.
Tickets of $10a0 to win this house, located in the Frenchmen’s Bend community in Monroe, will be available starting in January.
This year is the 11th year that BRACO Construction will be the builder of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. “It’s still worth it to us, we’re excited. We’ve got a lot of vendors and subcontractors who have been with us since we started this 11 years ago. It’s a wonderful event to be a part of,” says Brian Allen, owner of BRACO Construction.
The 4-bedroom, 3-bath home, is being built in Frenchman’s Bend subdivision and will feature an open floor plan with spacious living room, dining room, and kitchen, a hidden walk-in pantry, a spacious outdoor living area, a large primary bedroom suite with freestanding bathtub and walk in closet — all within approximately 2,600 square feet.
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats, and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.
Representatives from KTVE/KARD, BRACO Construction, Assurance Financial, 3B Outdoor Equipment, Sleepy Hollow Furniture, Epsilon Sigma Alpha, Strickland Interiors, LCR/The Plumbing Warehouse, Pro Flashing & Sheet Metal, Russell-Moore Lumber, Coburn Supply, Morgan Crowell Art, and Holton Flooring & Interiors, were all in attendance for the momentous occasion. Other key sponsors include: KTVE/KARD, Big Z Country 107.5, Bayou Life Magazine, Sleepy Hollow Furniture, and Dream Day Foundation and national sponsors Brizo, Shaw Floors, Trane & Bosch.
