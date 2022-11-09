The Biomedical Research and Innovation Park (BRIP) hosted a groundbreaking ceremony last Tuesday, Nov. 1.
In attendance were individuals critical to the development of the BRIP. Governor John “Bel” Edwards reiterated his support for the project, which he described as transformational for northeast Louisiana. Fifth District Congresswoman Julia Letlow expressed her pride in the community and region by coming together to develop BRIP.
The ground-breaking was held to celebrate the start of the road and infrastructure for the park. The project was made possible by a grant from the U.S. Department of Congress, Economic Development Administration.
Ileana Ledet, Economic Development Representative attended the ceremony on behalf of the EDA. She noted the significant partnerships the BRIP had developed to establish the park.
Co-applicants on the grant were BRIP, the City of Monroe, and the University of Louisiana at Monroe.
Dr. Ron Berry expressed his appreciation to BRIP and sees many ways the ULM faculty and BRIP can collaborate going forward.
Mayor Ellis agreed and praised the BRIP for the partnerships the organization has made to move the project forward.
Also in attendance were Ouachita Parish Police Juror Larry Bratton, BRIP President Virendra “VC” Chhikara, and BRIP Chairman Joe Holyfield, and numerous members of the NELA legislative delegation.
“We owe deep gratitude to our NE legislative delegates, Senator Stewart Cathy Jr., Senator Katrina Jackson, Senator Jay Morris, Senator Glen Womack, Representative Chris Turner, Representative Jack McFarland, Representative Michael Echols, Representative Foy Gadberry, Representative Adrian Fisher, Representative Pat Moore, Representative Francis Thompson, Representative Neil Riser and Representative Travis Johnson for their recognition of BRIP’s immense value to our community, to our state, and the world.
“The investments proposed for BRIP will help us continue our tremendous momentum and have a lasting impact on the Northeast Louisiana region for generations to come,” BRIP’s Chairperson Joe Holyfield said. “I am also deeply grateful to the Monroe City Council and the Ouachita Parish Police Jury and our federal delegation for all they do to positively impact our community and our state by making BRIP a compelling investment for the future.”
The park’s facility will be located adjacent to the ULM College of Pharmacy on Tower/Bienville Drive. Construction on the Road and Infrastructure should be complete by the spring of 2023.
BRIP’s first building is slated to begin in 2023, with construction projected to be completed by 2025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.