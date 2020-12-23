Discover Monroe-West Monroe awarded the Twin City Marathon $10,000 in proceeds to Monroe Police Department, West Monroe Police Department, and Team Willpower at a press conference on Dec. 16.
The 2020 Twin City Marathon resulted in a total donation of $10,000 split between the three organizations.
“We are happy to manage an event that showcases both Monroe and West Monroe to out of town visitors and in return allows us to give back the community that supports the event,” Amy Keifenheim, Discover Monroe-West Monroe Sales & Event Developer said.
Discover Monroe-West Monroe along with the cities of Monroe and West Monroe hosted the Twin City Marathon on November 8.
The marathon sold out with 300 participants. Runners from 19 different states participated in this Boston Marathon qualifier.
The 2021 Twin City Marathon is set for Nov. 7, 2021.
