The Monroe Garden Study League, member of The Garden Club of America, is hosting a GCA flower show, Vision 2020 at Vantage Tower in historic Downtown Monroe.
The free event is scheduled for 2-6 p.m. Thursday, April 16.
The flower show will feature Floral Design, Horticulture, Photography, Botanical Arts, and Conservation exhibits that celebrate visionaries of the past and present with a look toward our future.
Enjoy the artistic and horticultural excellence on display, created by exhibitors from a 5 state region that stretches from Texas to Tennessee.
Learn about the Healthy Backyard Initiative and take the Healthy Backyard Pledge to keep excess chemicals and medicines out of our yards and waterways.
Celebrate the recent historic preservation successes of our beautiful downtown by the river. See the diversity of native plants from different regions of our country.
For more information, contact Maré Brennan at (318) 348-1505 or send an e-mail to mare.brennan@yahoo.com.
