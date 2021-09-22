Guaranty Bank & Trust, the Delhi-based community bank, recently announced two of its bank officers obtained certification.
Garrett Aymond, Assistant Vice President & Credit Analyst has earned the Community Bank Credit Analyst (CCBCA) certification and the Commercial Loan Officer (CCLO) certification. Aymond, currently the bank’s credit analyst based in our Delhi location, has also served as a loan officer in several of our branches.
Chris Noren, Loan Officer, has earned the Commercial Loan Officer certification. Noren is a lender in the Monroe location.
These certifications were awarded by the Independent Community Bankers of America, through the Community Bankers University program.
