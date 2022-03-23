Habitat for Humanity of Ouachita is now officially Habitat for Humanity of North Louisiana.
The Christian housing non-profit in Ouachita Parish recently merged organizations with the North Central Habitat for Humanity affiliate in Ruston.
After this merger the Ouachita affiliate received permission from Habitat International to officially change its name to cover the region’s territory of Ouachita and Lincoln parishes.
“Recently, the leadership of Habitat for Humanity in Lincoln Parish and Ouachita Parish voted to merge our respective operations,” Habitat for Humanity of North Louisiana’s Board President Ethan Hunt said. “Once the merger was complete, we decided a new name would better reflect our vision. Our joint leadership is excited to move into the future as a team and continue the work of our predecessors to help families achieve the American dream of quality, affordable homeownership.”
The Ouachita affiliate Board of Directors and Board President, Ethan Hunt and Executive Director, Kathy Gardner worked in conjunction with the Ruston Board of Directors to officially finalize the merger.
Several of the North Central Board members joined Habitat for Humanity of North Louisiana’s Board for a seamless transition. Over the course of several years, the totally volunteer Ruston affiliate built twelve homes. After the merger the Monroe based North Louisiana affiliate manages 62 total homes.
Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in Southern Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.