There will be a Halloween Trail at Kiroli Park Oct. 21-31 during regular park hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. People of all ages are invited to stroll along the park’s Halloween Trail, which begins at the Group Shelter near the Raising Cane’s Dog Park. Decorated photo areas will be available at the beginning and end of the trail.
In Downtown West Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 31, there will be Pumpkins, Pictures and Fun all ‘round! Halloween portraits will be available on Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Alley Park. Free photos by Rhyan Emery Taylor will be available with the donation of a new toy for the West Monroe Fire Department’s holiday toy drive. The West Monroe Fire Department fire truck, concession food trucks and Cajun Tree Cutters Spyder Truck will be at Alley Park for children to enjoy from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information about downtown events, email West Monroe Main Street Manager Adrienne LaFrance at alafrance@westmonroe.la.gov
