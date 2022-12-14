Heritage of India Society donates $30k to ULM Foundation.jpeg

The Heritage of India Society, a local organization created to bring awareness to Indian culture, recently made a donation of $30,000 to the University of Louisiana-Monroe Foundation to create the fully endowed Heritage of India Scholars Scholarship. 

