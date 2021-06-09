St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe recently named Terri Hicks its chief financial officer, effective Aug. 1.
Hicks currently serves as Vice President of Procedural Services at St. Francis Medical Center.
"Most of Terri's career has been spent in leadership roles at St. Francis Medical Center. Her extensive knowledge of our operations, as well as her experience with financial management, will contribute to her success in this new role," said St. Francis President Kristin Wolkart. "Terri is a great example of our succession planning approach, and there's no one more qualified than her to serve in the CFO position as we continue to move St. Francis Forward."
Hicks has more than 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry and entrepreneurship. She has worked with various hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and healthcare organizations providing consulting and management oversight of day-to-day operations, assessments, and implementation of operational systems, financial process flow and trending, revenue cycle management, and overall core business structural reviews.
She began her healthcare career in 1988 with North Monroe Multi-Specialty Clinic of Northeast as a business analyst associate and in 1995 took a position with St. Francis Medical Center as the medical oncology clinic manager for Northeast Louisiana Cancer Institute. Hicks continued her career as the CFO/Chief Operating Officer with P&S Surgical Hospital in 1998. She has held various operational leadership roles over several areas including financial services, revenue cycle, materials management, information technology, human resources, clinical areas (medical-surgical, laboratory, radiology, anesthesia management, and cardiology service lines). She is also one of the founding partners of Specialty Management Services of Ouachita (SMSO), a robust medical support organization.
Hicks has financial and business expertise with the creation and development of operational systems including hospitals, ASC's, physician practices, imaging centers, and anesthesia services. She has led information technology conversions and updated various client billing, operational, financial, and clinical systems. She possesses significant expertise in statistics, trending, and analytics.
Hicks is involved in various civic activities which include past chair of the Monroe Chamber of Commerce, past Treasurer of the Monroe Chamber of Commerce, mentor for Volunteers of America and several community committees. She is a member of the American Medical Group Association as well as the Health Financial Management Association. She received the St. Francis Medical Center Excellence in Leadership Award in 2018.
She holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Accounting and a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. Hicks is married to Gerry Hicks and they have two children and one grandson.
