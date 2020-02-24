The University of Louisiana Monroe President’s Academy is a distinguished program for a select group of highly motivated high school students. Limited to only 65 students, President’s Academy provides real-world learning opportunities at local businesses and hospitals with professionals in the field.
This year, the President’s Academy is June 14-19.
The five-day externship program includes opportunities in computer science, health science, law, and physical science.
ULM is partnering with CenturyLink, Escamilla and Poneck LLC (an international law firm) ANGUS Chemical Company, Ouachita Council on Aging, Oschner LSU Health Monroe, P&S Surgical and St. Francis Medical Center.
Along with opportunities to meet and learn from local professionals, students will experience laboratory work with university faculty, as well as taking courses for college credit.
Especially timely is the simulated outbreak where a mystery disease appears at a local hospital and threatens to become a worldwide pandemic. The students must lead teams to develop a drug to treat the simulated disease.
High school sophomores, juniors, and seniors with a minimum ACT score of 24 or a minimum 3.5 GPA are invited to apply at ulm.edu/presidentsacademy.
President’s Academy includes campus housing and meals, course materials, faculty instruction, transportation to externships, a one-hour college course credit, welcome reception and awards banquet for parents. The program is $600 per student.
Applications are accepted now through May 4. Those selected will be notified by May 11 and payment is due May 18.
