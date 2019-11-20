Join the Downtown Monroe Alliance (DMA) for its first ever Holiday Stroll on Nov. 30 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Holiday Stroll will take place on DeSiard Street in Historic Downtown Monroe between N. 6th Street and Walnut. This event was created to foster a shopping and cultural experience at the launch of the holiday shopping season and highlight the area’s small businesses, vendors and artists.
On Nov. 30, in conjunction with the national Small Business Saturday campaign, launched in 2010 by American Express, Holiday Stroll will showcase the culture of Monroe through food, arts and music, while offering shopping with a variety of retail vendors that make up the diverse small business economy of the area.
DeSiard Street will come alive with the holiday shopping spirit with multiple pop-up shops from local vendors and retailers. Existing retail storefronts and restaurants along DeSiard Street will be open and there will be strolling musicians along the thoroughfare. Even Santa Claus will be on hand to hear the holiday wishes from children of all ages.
“We are excited to host the first ever Holiday Stroll on Small Business Saturday. We encourage everyone in the Northeast Louisiana region to come visit Downtown Monroe and support our local small businesses,” said Janice Nelson DMA Board President.
Through public events and initiatives such as the Holiday Stroll, DMA strives to increase public awareness and support for the downtown businesses. DMA is continually working on marketing campaigns, business recruitment and tourism spurring events to revitalize downtown Monroe. DMA’s mission is “to make Downtown Monroe the vibrant heart of the city”. We are a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that works in the areas of organization, promotions, design and business development. For more information, call Myra Gatling-Akers at (318) 329.4947.
