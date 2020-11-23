Homeland Bank is holding its third annual coat and blanket drive to help those in need this season.
This year’s recipients of the drive are the Ouachita Council on Aging and The Wellspring, according to Ashley Doughty, Vice President of Business Development.
All sizes in coats, sweaters along with gloves, hats and blankets are welcome. The items can be dropped at Homeland Bank in Monroe on Tower Drive and West Monroe on N. 7th.
Doughty said, “We are having our first cold snap and winter is among us. It’s our hope that families clean out their closets and donate what they don’t need to those that can use the help.”
The drive will be Dec. 1, 2020-Jan. 30, 2021.
If you leave your information with your donation, receipts can be mailed to you from the agency receiving for your tax records.
