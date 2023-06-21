Hornsby.family.jpg

McGuire Methodist Church, located at 2075 Arkansas Road in West Monroe and recently disaffiliated from the United Methodist Church, is pleased to announce that Rev. Shawn Hornsby has accepted the position of pastor. Rev. Hornsby comes from First Methodist Church of Monroe and will begin at McGuire on July 9. He brings with him 16 years of ministry experience (Natchitoches area, Lake Charles, Winnsboro, West Monroe, and Monroe) with 12 of those years in the West Monroe and Monroe area. His undergraduate training was at Northwestern (B.A. Political Science with a Speech Minor). While there, he served as the editor of the university’s newspaper and was president of the Student Government Association. He earned his Masters of Divinity at Asbury Theological Seminary, which is a Christian Wesleyan seminary in the historical Methodist tradition located in Wilmore, Kentucky. He is known for his Bible-based preaching in both traditional and contemporary settings. Rev. Hornsby has extensive experience in youth, young adult, and small group ministry. He has led several mission trips to countries such as Mexico and Chile as well as domestic endeavors. Rev. Hornsby is known in the Twin Cities for his community involvement in organizations such as the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ouachita, the Northeast Food Bank, and the Northeast Delta Human Services. 

