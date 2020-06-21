Paul L. Hurd, sole shareholder in Paul Loy Hurd, A.P.L.C., and in Home Title Guaranty Co., both in Monroe, was recently named as the Seventh District member of the Louisiana State Bar Association’s 2020-2021’s board of governors.
The officers and members of the board of governors were installed during a June 11 ceremony at the Louisiana Supreme Court.
Others named to the board of governors included Scott L. Sternberg, managing partner of Sternberg, Naccari & White, L.L.C., with offices in New Orleans and Baton Rouge. Sternberg represents The Ouachita Citizen and the Louisiana Press Association in First Amendment and public records matters.
