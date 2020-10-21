The Louisiana Rodeo Cowboys Association (LRCA) finals will take place at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center in West Monroe at the end of this month.
The finals will be held Friday, Oct. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 31.
The doors open at 6:30 p.m. nightly, and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.
“We are excited for our finals to be at the Ike this year,” Rance Gantt, LRCA President, said. “Hosting our finals at the Ike, allows us a great opportunity to showcase the talent of our cowboys and cowgirls. With the challenges that have faced the state this year, we are blessed to have this opportunity to provide great rodeo action and entertainment to the fans.
“T.C. Long will be behind the microphone calling the action of the rodeo. Long has announced events such as the RAM Texas Circuit finals, United Finals Rodeo, and All-American Pro Rodeo Finals. We are excited to have him back for the eight year. Dollywood’s Roman & Trick Riding star Dusti Dickerson will be this year’s specialty act. Dusti’s amazing feats will be sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats. NFR funny man, Rudy Burns will be the man in the can providing antics to keep you entertained. We are excited to bring fans something new and different this year for the in-performance entertainment.”
A pre-show will be held each night before the performance in front of the IKE at 6:15 p.m. The pre-show will allow fans to engage with cowboys and cowgirls through interviews and provide insight into the action.
An after show will be held on the same stage following the performance each night to recognize the winners from the round and wrap up all of the excitement from the night. Saturday, Oct. 31 is championship night.
The finals champion and the year-end champion of the LRCA will be crowned, along with the all-around champion and rookie of the year in each event. Multiple other awards and honors will be handed out.
Admission is $20 at the door.
Pre-sale tickets may be purchased at J & H Boots & Jeans, Kubota of Monroe, Ruston Tractor, and Patton’s Western Wear in Ruston at a discounted price of $15.00 each.
Masks required for entry.
