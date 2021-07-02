The Independence Day patriotic-themed bicycle parade at Triangle Park in North Monroe is set to begin 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, at Triangle Park at the corner of Pargoud Boulevard and Stuart or Beloit avenues in Monroe.
First, second, and third place awards will be given for the best patriotic costumes and decorated bicycles, tricycles or wagons.
Each year the Monroe Rotary Club hosts the 4th of July bicycle parade at Triangle Park in Monroe.
The event is free and open to the public.
Families with young children are encouraged to participate by patriotically decorating their bicycles, tricycles and wagons. Participants line up at the corner of Pargoud Blvd. and Beloit Ave. to show off their patriotism and ride one block down Pargoud to Kenmore Street and back.
There are two contests; best patriotic costume and best decorated kiddie transportation. Costumes and decorated bicycles, tricycles and wagons are judged. First, second and third place winners receive prizes. Please, NO motorized vehicles for the safety of those attending.
Pets are allowed.
Each year one of our nation’s historical figures appears to lead the parade.
