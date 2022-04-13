Many will celebrate Easter this weekend. The day will be filled with eggs, baskets, bunnies, food, and specifically chocolate. The Easter holiday may look similar for many people, including egg hunts, a special meal, or a lazy day of rest with the family; but for some this day is more than just another holiday. There is something to be told this Easter beyond the baskets and chocolate bunnies.
Easter has been celebrated because it is the day the Church chooses to remember and honor the truth that Jesus was resurrected from the grave and now His tomb is forever empty! This is something to commemorate and acknowledge. Jesus’ death, burial, and ultimately His coming back to life is worthy of having a day set aside to remember what He did but it is not the only thing we should know and celebrate this Resurrection Sunday.
Paul tells us “that Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures, that he was buried, that he was raised on the third day according to Scriptures, and that he appeared to Cephas, and then to the Twelve.” (1 Corinthians 15:3-6 ESV) He did raise from the dead and His borrowed tomb is empty but it needs to be pointed out that He came for sinners, died for the sins of His people, and overcame the grave so Christians can now say, “Where, O death, is your victory? Where, O death, is your sting?” (1 Corinthians 15:55 ESV) On Resurrection Sunday we not only acknowledge the act of Christ on the cross culminating with an empty tomb, but we also realize what that act of love means for those who believe. He, and He alone, has saved.
This Easter worship God because it is Resurrection Sunday and make this Resurrection Sunday about Him despite distractions like eggs, baskets, bunnies, and food. May the truths of Jesus Christ be proclaimed this day and forevermore.
James Douglas has been an Elder/Pastor at North Hill Church for over 10 years. He and his wife Alison have been married for 22 years and have 2 daughters, Adelle and Ashlyn. Beyond his position at North Hills James is a local real estate agent and was born and raised in Ouachita Parish.
North Hills Church is located at 2208 Wellerman Rd. West Monroe, LA 71291. North Hills is a group of believers committed to honoring God in word and deed. The Bible is taught, trusted, and seen as sufficient. Christ is looked to for our salvation and is central to our worship each Sunday at 10:00 am.
