Jim Taylor Auto Group presented a $32,100 donation from the Jim Taylor Memorial Sales Event to the Salvation Army and the DeSiard Street Shelter this week.
Each year, the three dealerships — Jim Taylor Chevrolet/Buick in Rayville, Jim Taylor Ford/Lincoln in Ruston, and Jim Taylor Buick GMC in Monroe — choose a local organization(s) to honor by donating a portion of their proceeds throughout the entire month of March.
“This is truly one of the biggest months for us, the highlight of our year. We appreciate the community’s support, and we are so proud to be business owners and part of these amazing communities,” said Tanya Pesek, a Jim Taylor owner and daughter of Jim Taylor. “Both of these organizations are vital to Northeast Louisiana. We are thankful that we can play a part in putting needed dollars back into the communities they serve as they continue advocating for those who need their services.”
The Memorial Sales event was established as a way to honor the memory of the company’s founder, Jim Taylor. The month of March was selected because his birthday was in March and he passed away in March. Each year, a different organization is selected.
For more than 20 years, the DeSiard Street Shelter has devoted its energy to passionately advocating for the hungry, and needy members of our local community. Services include hot meals and shower facilities, overnight accommodations, document recovery and more.
The Salvation Army has served NELA for 93 years. The organization works to meet a variety of community needs, especially in times of distress and disaster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.