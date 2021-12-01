Celebrate the holidays in running style with jingle bells, music, and more at the 7th Annual Jingle Bell Run on Saturday, Dec. 18 at Forsythe Park in Monroe.

This event is hosted by the Louisiana Purchase Council, Boy Scouts of America.

Participants can choose between a 10K, 5K, or the 1-mile Fun Run.

The 10K will begin at 8 a.m. and the 5K and Fun Run will follow.

Proceeds go to benefit our local Scouting programs in Northeast and Central Louisiana.

Participants are also encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy for the Rock 106 Christmas for Kids Toy Drive.

