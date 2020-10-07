Micaela Jolly of Calhoun, recently joined MC Worship Collective at Mississippi College for the 2020-21 academic year.
The MC Worship Collective is the worship music ensemble of Mississippi College.
The ensemble is affiliated with the worship leadership program, but students in the Collective represent many majors. The Collective focuses not only on performing worship music, but also on writing original songs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.