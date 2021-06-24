The 2021 Miss Louisiana Competition was recently held at the Monroe Civic Center’s W.L. Jack Howard Theater with 30 of our states most beautiful, talented and intelligent young ladies competing for over $60,000 and the coveted title of Miss Louisiana.
Taking home the crown was Kinder native and recent University of Louisiana summa cum laude graduate, Julia Claire Williams, Miss Heart of Pilot.
Williams plans to attend medical school and pursue a career as a pediatrician. During the three days of competition, Williams and the other candidates competed in private interview, social impact pitch, on-stage question, talent and red carpet.
On Thursday evening Williams won the preliminary talent competition with a jazz dance to Last Dance.
The Miss Louisiana Organization awarded $60,000 in cash scholarships and made available over $500,000 in in-kind scholarships.
Fourth runner-up was Miss Atchafalaya, McKenzie Connelly, third runner-up was Joudan Waddell, Miss Union Parish, second runner-up, Gracie Reichman, Miss LA Tech University, and first runner up, Kaitryana Leinbach, Miss Louisiana Watermelon Festival.
The Miss Louisiana Organization is a part of the Miss America Organization, the world’s largest provider of scholarships in the world for women.
Miss Louisiana Corporate sponsors include: The City of Monroe, The Monroe/West Monroe Convention and Visitors Bureau, The University of Louisiana Monroe, The Propane Dealers of Louisiana, Vantage Health Plan, and TownePlace Suites of Monroe.
For more information visit www.missamerica.org.
